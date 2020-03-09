Bucks Vs Nuggets Live Streaming Details, NBA Standings, NBA Live Telecast In India

Milwaukee Bucks were condemned to a disappointing loss in their last NBA game against the Phoenix Suns in the absence of star - Giannis Antetokounmpo. The 'Greek Freak' is expected to miss out on the Denver game as well. Instead, the Bucks will rely on the services of Khris Middleton on Monday night (Tuesday IST). The Nuggets will look to pull off a win against the Eastern Conference leaders. Currently, they are sitting comfortably in the third spot of the Western Conference standings. Here are the Bucks vs Nuggets live streaming details and other NBA live updates.

Denver Nuggets lose to Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA

Bucks vs Nuggets live streaming

Bucks vs Nuggets live streaming: Bucks vs Nuggets live stream online on FanCode

Bucks vs Nuggets live streaming will be available on the FanCode app for Indian NBA users. Once subscribed to the app, fans can watch the Bucks vs Nuggets live stream online or on-demand throughout the NBA 2019-20 season. As per the Bucks vs Nuggets game schedule, fans will have to tune in at 8:30 AM IST. While FanCode recommends the app, they also have a website that can be accessed for Bucks vs Nuggets live score and updates. Here is how to watch Bucks vs Nuggets live streaming on Sony LIV.

Bucks vs Nuggets live streaming: How to watch Bucks vs Nuggets live match on Sony LIV in India

Viewers can live stream the NBA 2019-20 matches on the app Sony LIV. A premium membership is required to watch sports content. The subscription cost is ₹199 per month. Here is more information on the Bucks vs Nuggets live telecast in India.

Bucks vs Nuggets live streaming: Bucks vs Nuggets live telecast in India

The games are usually are also broadcasted on Ten 1, Ten 3 or ESPN. The Bucks vs Nuggets live match schedule does not list any Indian channels.

