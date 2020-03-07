NBA Trade Rumours: Clippers To Reportedly Offer 10-day Contract To Free Agent Joakim Noah

Los Angeles Clippers have reportedly agreed to sign free agent Joakim Noah. ESPN broke out the news on Friday stating the two-time NBA All-Star is expected to join his new side next week. Joakim Noah spent last season with Memphis Grizzlies. He averaged 7.1 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists, featuring 42 games, mostly off the bench.

NBA trade rumours: Joakim Noah to Clippers?

The Clippers are signing free agent center Joakim Noah, league sources tell ESPN. Noah, a two-time All-Star, is expected to join the team next week. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 6, 2020

The Athletic further shed light on the move stating Joakim Noah will initially join the Clippers on a 10-day contract, with Clippers holding the right to extend it for the remainder of the season.

Source: Free agent Joakim Noah’s deal with the Clippers will start as a 10-day contract. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 6, 2020

NBA trade rumours: Joakim Noah for a back-up role at Clippers

Joakim Noah spent the most productive part of his NBA career with the Cleveland Cavaliers between 2007 and 2016. However, the former Defensive Player of the Year mostly struggled with injuries during the latter part of his career. He left the Cavaliers to join New York Knicks but made just 53 appearances over two years before moving to Memphis. Joakim Noah last played in the on March 23, 2019 with the Grizzlies.

It was earlier reported that Joakim Noah underwent workouts with Clippers' cross-city rivals LA Lakers with both franchises looking for a physical player to come off the bench. With Lakers opting for former Pistons star Markieff Morris and free agent Dion Waiters, it looks like Clippers can get their man.

Clippers, who are currently second behind the Lakers in the Western Conference, have a 43-19 (win-loss) record so far. He is expected to play backup to Croatian center Ivica Zubac.

Clippers vs Lakers live streaming details

Clippers will face the Lakers on Sunday night (Monday IST). The Clippers vs Lakers live streaming will be on Sony LIV. The live telecast of the game will be provided by Sony TEN Network.

