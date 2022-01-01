Bucks Vs Pelicans: NBA LIVE Streaming Details, Injury Report, Team News & More

The Milwaukee Bucks are all set to host the New Orleans Pelicans at the Fiserv Forum Arena in their next National Basketball Association (NBA) match on Saturday night (as per local time). The game is scheduled to commence live at 5:00 AM IST on January 2, 2022.

The Bucks are currently ranked third in the Eastern Conference standings with 24 wins, while the Pelicans are all the way down in 13th place in the Western Conference standings with just 13 wins. Ahead of what promises to be another enthralling contest, here is a look at how to watch NBA live and the Bucks vs Pelicans live stream details in India, the US and the UK.

Bucks vs Pelicans live stream details in India

Unfortunately, for Indian fans wondering how to watch NBA matches live, there is no official broadcast in the country. However, fans can use the Bucks vs Pelicans live stream available on the NBA League Pass to watch the match. As for the live updates, fans can track the social media handles of the two teams and the NBA.

How to watch NBA live in the UK?

Fans in the UK wondering how to watch NBA live can tune in to the Sky Sports Network. The Bucks vs Pelicans live stream can once again be watched using the NBA League Pass. The match will commence live at 12:30 AM BST on Sunday, January 2, 2022.

Bucks vs Pelicans live stream details in the US

United States fans can watch NBA live on the ESPN Network. As for the Bucks vs Pelicans live stream, fans can tune in to Sling TV or FuboTV. Meanwhile, even US fans can watch all the basketball action using the live stream available on the NBA League Pass. The match will begin live at 6:30 PM ET on New Year's Day.

Milwaukee Bucks vs New Orleans Pelicans predicted line-ups

Milwaukee Bucks

Point Guard: Jrue Holiday

Shooting Guard: Grayson Allen

Small Forward: Pat Connaughton

Power Forward: Giannis Antetokounmpo

Centre: Bobby Portis

Injury concerns: Brook Lopez (back injury)

New Orleans Pelicans

Point Guard: Devonte' Graham

Shooting Guard: Garrett Temple

Small Forward: Herbert Jones

Power Forward: Gary Clark

Centre: Jaxon Hayes

Injury concerns: Brandon Ingram (left Achilles soreness), Josh Hart (left ankle sprain)