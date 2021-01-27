Caris LeVert Successfully Undergoes Cancer Surgery, Expected To Make Full Recovery

Earlier this month, guard Caris LeVert was traded to the Indiana Pacers from the Brooklyn Nets in the blockbuster four-way deal involving James Harden. While he arrived in Indiana feeling fine, he received a shocking cancer diagnosis soon after. During the required physical tests and MRI, a mass on his left kidney was shown, which alerted his doctors.

Caris LeVert surgery: Pacers guard undergoes successful surgery for kidney cancer

Caris LeVert had surgery to treat kidney cancer. He will not need further treatment. This is amazing news for LeVert, who will be out indefinitely. 🙏🏽 https://t.co/vYopnLKHD8 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 26, 2021

This week, it was announced that LeVert underwent surgery to treat the renal cell carcinoma in his left kidney. As per the team's statement, the guard is expected to make full recovery. Dr Jason Sprunger at Community Hospital North in Indianapolis performed the surgery, which will reportedly need no further treatment. The mass, as per reports, was discovered before the trade was finalized.

What is renal cell carcinoma recovery time?

As LeVert is currently recovering, there is no mentioned time for his return. As per the team, LeVert will be out indefinitely. Meanwhile, the Indiana Pacers are willing to support their guard throughout the process, no clock set.

"I've always known Caris from afar, I've never known him as a person," Pacers centre Myles Turner said while speaking to ESPN. He added that he heard good things about the 26-year-old – as a player and an individual. " He's gonna fit so perfectly whenever that is, but right now we're not really worried about basketball with him". Turner added that they want him to continue fighting, and acquiring him was only a win for the organization.

Was Caris LeVert kidney cancer detected because of his trade to Pacers?

"Very grateful for such support I've received from not only the Pacers players, but the front office, the fans, and everybody associated with this program," said @CarisLeVert.



Watch the full interview: https://t.co/ECn9fKgYqe pic.twitter.com/jKUvQpGBmo — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) January 19, 2021

While speaking to reporters, LeVert discussed this new obstacle in life, hoping to tackle it properly. "For me, the most important thing is to get my body healthy and make sure I live a long life," LeVert said. He added that it remains before basketball for him, which is what he will focus on.

The young guard is also glad for the trade, which is why he got a whole physical done. "I hadn’t missed any games this season yet. I was 100% healthy," he revealed. Which is why moving to Indiana gave him a chance to know what is wrong with his body. "So I’m definitely looking at it from that side and definitely humbled to know that this trade could have saved me in the long run".

Per reports, it is unclear if the Nets had scanned his lower back. Had this not been detected, the growth could have been fatal later on.

