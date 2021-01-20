Caris LeVert Claims Trade To Pacers ‘Possibly Saved Me’ After MRI Found Mass In His Kidney

New Indiana Pacers forward Caris LeVert arrived in Indianapolis last week feeling perfectly fine. The 26-year-old was part of the blockbuster four-way deal that ended up bringing James Harden to Brooklyn. LeVert seemed eager to link up with his new teammates and join the Pacers' starting line-up but received some shocking news from the team's doctors that kept everything on hold.

What happened to Caris LeVert? New Pacers star suffers major setback

Reports confirmed that during LeVert's physical, an MRI revealed a small mass on his left kidney. LeVert still awaits test results to find out if the growth is cancerous. Although he is still out indefinitely, LeVert roamed the Pacers' training facility sidelines for the first time as a player of the team on Tuesday. He spoke about the latest obstacle in his life while also claiming that his trade to the Pacers probably saved his life.

While speaking to reporters on Tuesday, LeVert said, "For me, the most important thing is to get my body healthy and make sure I live a long life, Before basketball, I think that's the most important thing; so, for me, I'm not really looking at that side of things."

"Very grateful for such support I've received from not only the Pacers players, but the front office, the fans, and everybody associated with this program," said @CarisLeVert.



Watch the full interview: https://t.co/ECn9fKgYqe pic.twitter.com/jKUvQpGBmo — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) January 19, 2021

LeVert went on to add that he was thankful for his trade to the Pacers, which ensured that he had a complete physical. "I hadn’t missed any games this season yet. I was 100% healthy. In a way, this trade showed and revealed what was going on in my body. So I’m definitely looking at it from that side and definitely humbled to know that this trade could have saved me in the long run.” Had LeVert not completed his trade to the Pacers, it's unclear when - or if - the mass in his kidney would have been detected.

The former Nets star lost his father Darryl Sr., aged 45, in April 2010 due to heart failure. LeVert's mother, Kim, suffers from multiple sclerosis, but his family is attacking the situation with a positive mindset. Although teams conducted physicals at the start of each season, LeVert wasn’t sure if the Nets had scanned his lower back.

LeVert featured in 12 games for the Nets this season, averaging 18.5 points, 6.0 assists and 4.3 rebounds in 27.8 minutes.

