Carmelo Anthony Jerseys Sold Like Hot Cakes At Trail Blazers Store In Portland

Basketball News

Carmelo Anthony jerseys are out of stock in the Portland Trail Blazers official store outlet. The 34-year old impressed in their first home win against OKC.

Former Denver Nuggets and New York Knicks star - Carmelo Anthony - has been in decent form this NBA season having signed for the Portland Trail Blazers on November 19. The NBA veteran has been consistent on the road with the Trail Blazers and with some promising stats to back that up as well. In five games for Portland, Carmelo Anthony has averaged 16.6 points and 5.0 rebounds. No wonder Blazers' fans have flocked to the club's official store and stocked up on Carmelo Anthony jerseys. 

Also Read | Carmelo Anthony Says This NBA Season With Trail Blazers Isn't A 'farewell Tour'

Carmelo Anthony impresses as Portland Trail Blazers down OKC

Also Read | Carmelo Anthony Makes 10-point Debut With The Portland Trail Blazers

Carmelo Anthony jerseys sold out at Trail Blazers store in Portland

Also Read | Lakers trade rumours: Dennis Schroder could help LeBron James

Thirty-four-year-old Carmelo Anthony turned back the clock as he put in a brilliant performance in the win against OKC on home turf. In Portland Trail Blazers' last match, dropping 25 points on the Chicago Bulls as his side made their way to a 117-94 win. The Melo craze has definitely hit Portland in recent weeks. However, the Trail Blazers will need to improve on their win-loss record of 7-12 at the start of this year's NBA season. Will the likes of Damian Lillard, Carmelo Anthony and Hassan Whiteside help the Trail Blazers make the playoffs by the end of this season? 

Also Read | Nathan Bain holds back tears during a post-match interview after historic win against Duke

Carmelo Anthony impresses on home debut for the Trail Blazers

Also Read | Watch LeBron James applaud Kevin Durant's moves while the All-Star continues rehab

Published:
