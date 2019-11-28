Carmelo Anthony Jerseys Sold Like Hot Cakes At Trail Blazers Store In Portland

Former Denver Nuggets and New York Knicks star - Carmelo Anthony - has been in decent form this NBA season having signed for the Portland Trail Blazers on November 19. The NBA veteran has been consistent on the road with the Trail Blazers and with some promising stats to back that up as well. In five games for Portland, Carmelo Anthony has averaged 16.6 points and 5.0 rebounds. No wonder Blazers' fans have flocked to the club's official store and stocked up on Carmelo Anthony jerseys.

Carmelo Anthony impresses as Portland Trail Blazers down OKC

We're thankful to be back in #RipCity. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/KZDUzC65us — Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) November 28, 2019

Carmelo Anthony jerseys sold out at Trail Blazers store in Portland

Carmelo jerseys have already sold out at the team store. This guy got the last one. pic.twitter.com/bKXxqmmcNq — Sean Highkin (@highkin) November 28, 2019

Thirty-four-year-old Carmelo Anthony turned back the clock as he put in a brilliant performance in the win against OKC on home turf. In Portland Trail Blazers' last match, dropping 25 points on the Chicago Bulls as his side made their way to a 117-94 win. The Melo craze has definitely hit Portland in recent weeks. However, the Trail Blazers will need to improve on their win-loss record of 7-12 at the start of this year's NBA season. Will the likes of Damian Lillard, Carmelo Anthony and Hassan Whiteside help the Trail Blazers make the playoffs by the end of this season?

Carmelo Anthony impresses on home debut for the Trail Blazers

0⃣0⃣ @carmeloanthony shoots 9-11 from the field en route to scoring 19 PTS in his @trailblazers home debut! #RipCity pic.twitter.com/ytGU2jRM6N — NBA (@NBA) November 28, 2019

