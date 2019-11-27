Carmelo Anthony Says This NBA Season With Trail Blazers Isn't A 'farewell Tour'

Carmelo Anthony’s much-anticipated NBA return came when Portland Trail Blazers announced his signing. Since his return to the league, he has been performing well. On Tuesday, Carmelo Anthony dropped 25 points to help his team to a 117-94 win over the Chicago Bulls.

Carmelo Anthony return with Trail Blazers

Carmelo Anthony, who did not play in the NBA since November 2018, officially joined the Portland Trail Blazers by signing a one-year, veteran minimum contract. Since joining he has played in four games for his new side.

Carmelo Anthony return

After returning from a one-year hiatus, 'Melo' has made one thing clear that this "ain’t a damn farewell tour" while speaking to leading US media publication. He also added that his love for the game doesn’t stop and he has no idea where this ‘farewell tour’ thing came from nor he has ever talked about it.

Carmelo Anthony said that he knows what he can do and he believes in himself. When a farewell tour comes, it comes. That’s not something he thinks about. He is not thinking about retiring right now. He also said that he had thought about retiring during the summer but believes in what he has left.

Teams had been reluctant to sign Carmelo Anthony before the Trail Blazers picked him up. The 10-time All-Star was shut down, traded and waived last season. Anthony revealed that during one of his interview that he never asked good friends, LeBron James or Dwyane Wade, to assist him in joining a franchise.

He said that as far as friendship is concerned, he would never put business along with friendship. He would never do that. He would never reach out to a friend and say, ‘I need this. Can you do this for me?.

Carmelo Anthony enters record books

In the recent game against Chicago Bulls, Anthony scored 25-points which helped him push past Alex English for the 18th spot on the NBA’s all-time scoring list. He also celebrated the moment by saluting his son Kiyan on FaceTimie, so he could witness his father make history