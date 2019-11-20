Carmelo Anthony Reveals Why He Paused Hoops, Joined Portland Trail Blazers

Carmelo Anthony released a video on Monday via his YouTube Channel explaining his decision to take a break from basketball and why he joined the Portland Trail Blazers.

Carmelo Anthony Trail Blazers decision: Watch

Carmelo Anthony Trail Blazers deal

Carmelo Anthony signed a non-guaranteed deal with the Portland Trail Blazers which will reportedly pay him $14,490 for each day he is on the Blazers’ roster. The deal will become fully guaranteed on January 7, 2020, if he’s still on their roster. In the YouTube video, Anthony revealed he knew that he would be on an NBA roster soon. Anthony says that the Blazers contacted him last Wednesday and that he decided to sign last Thursday.

Carmelo Anthony Trail Blazers move explained

The last time Carmelo Anthony suited up was when he was a member of the Houston Rockets on November 8, 2018. He said that he decided to take a break from the NBA to be mentally and physically ready for the league.

Carmelo Anthony also spoke about his new teammate Damian Lillard and feels it's a perfect opportunity for them to shine together. Anthony likes what Lillard, CJ McCollum, Hassan Whiteside, and others bring to the Trail Blazers squad and hopes he can help his new team in every way possible.

What can Anthony offer at the Trail Blazers

Carmelo Anthony was the third overall pick in the 2003 NBA Draft and is a 10-time NBA All-Star averaging 24 points, 6.5 rebounds and three assists in his career as a member of the Oklahoma City Thunder, New York Knicks, Denver Nuggets and Houston Rockets.

With injuries to key players like Zach Collins, Pau Gasol, and Jusuf Nurkic, the Blazers are very thin in the frontcourt and they could use a player of Anthony's calibre. The Trail Blazers are currently ranked 12th in the NBA’s Western Conference with 5 wins and 10 losses.

Carmelo Anthony:



1 of only 5 players in NBA history to have 13+ consecutive Signature shoes.



1 of only 22 players to score 25,000+ points.



19th All-time on the NBA’s scoring list.



Melo is back tonight in the Air Jordan 34. pic.twitter.com/GeF9to8nnn — Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) November 20, 2019

Trail Blazers vs Pelicans: Carmelo Anthony debut

Carmelo Anthony made his Trail Blazers debut on Wednesday in a 115-104 defeat to the New Orleans Pelicans. Anthony played 24 minutes and recorded 10 points and four rebounds.

