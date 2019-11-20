The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Carmelo Anthony Says He Belongs To The NBA After Trail Blazers Debut

Basketball News

Carmelo Anthony had a decent debut for the Portland Trail Blazers and scored 10 points in 24 minutes. In an interview, he claimed, 'I belong in the NBA.'

Written By Sujay Chakraborty | Mumbai | Updated On:
carmelo anthony

Carmelo Anthony had a decent debut for his new side Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday in a 115-104 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans. The 35-year-old was more than delighted to be back in the NBA and stated, 'I belong in the NBA.'

Also Read | NBA: Kyle Kuzma Suffers Gruesome Eye Injury With Blood Dripping Down His Face

Carmelo Anthony debut after a year

Carmelo Anthony, last played for the Houston Rockets on November 9, 2018, before being waived off by the Rockets. He appeared in only 10 games. The 10-time NBA All-Star then opted to take a break from the NBA to focus on his mental and physical health. Just last week, he signed a 7-game no-guarantee contract with the Portland Trail Blazers before making his debut on Wednesday.

Carmelo Anthony debut: Great start, poor finish

Carmelo Anthony made a great start to his debut with a three-pointer. However, he struggled to score points as the match progressed. He scored 3 of his 6 shots from the ground before being sent to the bench (after his third foul) in the middle of Q2. He made 4-of-14 field-goal attempts, finishing the game with 10 points and 4 rebounds.

Also Read | NBA: Carmelo Anthony Will Miss Games Vs Spurs, Rockets Ahead Of Trail Blazers Debut

Trail Blazers vs Pelicans: Carmelo Anthony stats

Portland Trail Blazers lost to the Pelicans 115-104.

Carmelo Anthony: Back in the NBA to stay

Despite not making the best of starts, Carmelo Anthony feels that there is still more to come from him. He admitted that he belongs to the NBA and is here to stay.

Also Read | Carmelo Anthony Reveals Why Veteran Jamal Crawford Is Still Without An NBA Team

Train Blazers vs Pelicans: Carmelo Anthony's first bucket

Also Read | Carmelo Anthony Surprises NYC Cancer Patient Ahead Of Trail Blazers Debut

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
UDDHAV THACKERAY ASSURES PROTESTS
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
UPBEAT INDIA LOOK TO END ON A HIGH
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
FADNAVIS REJECTS ACB CLEAN CHIT
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG