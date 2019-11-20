Carmelo Anthony Says He Belongs To The NBA After Trail Blazers Debut

Carmelo Anthony had a decent debut for his new side Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday in a 115-104 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans. The 35-year-old was more than delighted to be back in the NBA and stated, 'I belong in the NBA.'

Carmelo Anthony debut after a year

Carmelo Anthony, last played for the Houston Rockets on November 9, 2018, before being waived off by the Rockets. He appeared in only 10 games. The 10-time NBA All-Star then opted to take a break from the NBA to focus on his mental and physical health. Just last week, he signed a 7-game no-guarantee contract with the Portland Trail Blazers before making his debut on Wednesday.

Carmelo Anthony:



1 of only 5 players in NBA history to have 13+ consecutive Signature shoes.



1 of only 22 players to score 25,000+ points.



19th All-time on the NBA’s scoring list.



Melo is back tonight in the Air Jordan 34. pic.twitter.com/GeF9to8nnn — Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) November 20, 2019

Carmelo Anthony debut: Great start, poor finish

Carmelo Anthony made a great start to his debut with a three-pointer. However, he struggled to score points as the match progressed. He scored 3 of his 6 shots from the ground before being sent to the bench (after his third foul) in the middle of Q2. He made 4-of-14 field-goal attempts, finishing the game with 10 points and 4 rebounds.

Trail Blazers vs Pelicans: Carmelo Anthony stats

CARMELO ANTHONY WENT OFF IN HIS RETURN 😤😤🔥🔥



10 points 🔥🔥🔥🔥

4 rebounds 😤😤😤

0 assists 🤧🤧🤧

4/14 shooting 😳😳😳

5 Fouls

5 Turnovers



MELO IS BACK 🤫 pic.twitter.com/cE4IQqdFSG — 𝓝𝓮𝓬𝓸 🚀 (@HardenTakeOver) November 20, 2019

Portland Trail Blazers lost to the Pelicans 115-104.

Carmelo Anthony: Back in the NBA to stay

Despite not making the best of starts, Carmelo Anthony feels that there is still more to come from him. He admitted that he belongs to the NBA and is here to stay.

Carmelo Anthony: "The greatest feeling of all was to feel wanted by a group of guys who believe in me and my talent and what I can bring to the game. It wasn’t just the players. It was the coaching staff. They really showed a strong level of belief in me and what I can still do." — Joe Freeman (@BlazerFreeman) November 20, 2019

Train Blazers vs Pelicans: Carmelo Anthony's first bucket

