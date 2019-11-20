Carmelo Anthony's Debut With Portland Is Celebrated By NBA Players On Twitter

Carmelo Anthony made his NBA 2019-20 debut with Portland Trail Blazers after a 376-day absence. He scored 10 points and 4 rebounds while wearing his new No. 00 jersey (No. 15 is retired for Larry Steele in Portland and No. 7 is out of circulation since Brandon Roy wore it last in 2011). Even though some NBA reports thought his debut to be rusty, NBA players were happy for their friend and colleague. They took to Twitter to express their happiness. Unsurprisingly, LeBron James was the first to congratulate Anthony. He did it hours before the player stepped on the court. Dwayne Wade also tweeted about Anthony's return. Wade was also a drafter in 2003, two spots after Anthony.
So damn Happy for my brother @carmeloanthony!!!! Just saw him warming up for the game on the TV and it made me smiled. Back at it Champ! Good luck 🙏🏾💪🏾👑 #007— LeBron James (@KingJames) November 20, 2019
Meloooooooo‼️— DWade (@DwyaneWade) November 20, 2019
I don’t be tweeting like that but I’m hype as hell waiting to watch @carmeloanthony hoop again...— Kyle Lowry (@Klow7) November 20, 2019
My dawg!!! So cool‼️🔥🙏🏽 #STAYME70 #007 let’s go https://t.co/k9tgMlmAL0— kuz (@kylekuzma) November 20, 2019
Welcome back @carmeloanthony 🙏🏾— Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) November 20, 2019
It’s Amazing to see the Big Bro back on the Court🙏🏽💯 Welcome Back @carmeloanthony 🙌🏽 #007— Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) November 20, 2019
The Portland Trail Blazers decided to sign Carmelo Anthony in a non-guaranteed deal a week ago. Anthony was traded by the Houston Rockets in the previous season after 10 games. He has since been out of the league. As per NBA sources, Anthony had been looking for a team he could join ever since he was traded by the Rockets. Hence, players and fans were ecstatic about his long-overdue return.