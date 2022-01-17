Cavaliers Vs Nets LIVE Streaming: Details, Team News For NBA Match, And More

The Cleveland Cavaliers are all set to host the Brooklyn Nets at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in their next National Basketball Association (NBA) match on Monday. The game is scheduled to commence live at 1:30 AM IST on January 18, 2022.

The Cavaliers are currently in sixth place in the Eastern Conference standings with 26 wins, while the Nets are currently in second place with 27 victories. Ahead of what promises to be yet another pulsating encounter, here is a look at how to watch NBA live and the Cavaliers vs Nets live stream details in India, the US and the UK.

Cavaliers vs Nets live stream details in India

Unfortunately, for Indian fans wondering how to watch NBA matches live, there is no official broadcast in the country. However, fans can use the Cavaliers vs Nets live stream available on the NBA League Pass to watch the match. As for the live updates, fans can track the social media handles of the two teams in contention and the NBA.

How to watch NBA live in the UK?

Fans in the UK wondering how to watch NBA live can tune in to the Sky Sports Network. The Cavaliers vs Nets live stream can once again be watched using the NBA League Pass. The match will commence live at 9:00 PM BST on Monday, January 17.

Nets @HSpecialSurgery Status Report for today’s game vs the Cavaliers pic.twitter.com/NzymJtBbee — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) January 17, 2022

Cavaliers vs Nets live stream details in the US

Fans in the United States wondering how to watch NBA live can tune in to the ESPN Network. As for the Cavaliers vs Nets live stream, fans can tune in to Sling TV or FuboTV. Meanwhile, even US fans can watch all the basketball action using the live stream available on the NBA League Pass. The match will begin live at 3:00 PM ET on Monday, January 17.

Cavaliers vs Nets predicted starting line-ups

Cleveland Cavaliers:

Point Guard: Darius Garland

Shooting Guard: Isaac Okoro

Small Forward: Lauri Markannen

Power Forward: Evan Mobley

Centre: Jarrett Allen

"The time is always right to do what is right."



Thank you for paving the way for all of us, Dr. King. ❤️#MLKDay | #CavsBHC pic.twitter.com/gqQMZpx294 — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) January 17, 2022

Brooklyn Nets

Point Guard: James Harden

Shooting Guard: Kyrie Irving

Small Forward: DeAndre' Bembry

Power Forward: Kessler Edwards

Centre: LaMarcus Aldridge

