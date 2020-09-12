Celtics And Raptors Fans Question Pascal Siakam's All-Star Status After Terrible Series

The defending NBA champions Toronto Raptors were eliminated after a gruelling Eastern Conference semi-finals against the Boston Celtics. After forcing a Game 7, the Celtics beat the Raptors 92-87, while Pascal Siakam scored 13 points while shooting 5-of-12 from the field. While Celtics victory was celebrated by fans online, praising Jayson Tatum, most users called out Pascal Siakam, who failed to lead the team to another title.

Fans react to Pascal Siakam after the defending champions lose the Celtics vs Raptors Game 7

PASCAL SIAKAM SCAMMED THE RAPS OUT OF $130 MILLION LLLLLLLLLLLMMMMMMMMAAAAAAAAAAAOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO — Ahmed🇸🇴/I need HOES (@big_business_) September 12, 2020

When I die I want Siakam to lower me into my grave so he can let me down one last time — McBaŋɠ (@TheMcBang) September 12, 2020

Raptors Fans: “We can win the chip without Kawhi, it’s a dynasty!”



Pascal Siakam: pic.twitter.com/MdrcwCSXW7 — Jay D. 🧊#RIPChadwick (@JayDlegend) September 12, 2020

Siakam was the best Celtics player this entire series — 𝕽𝖆𝖏𝖆𝖓 (@Rajan905) September 12, 2020

Fuck Nick nurse for being stubborn fuck Siakam for all of those turnovers and a big FUCK YOU to Marcus Smart — aH (@_abdiii23) September 12, 2020

Leave Siakam at Orlando international....I don't wanna see mans at Pearson till next season — Aston Martin Red Bull Racing Fan Account (@FlyoutChase) September 12, 2020

Last year, the Raptors signed Pascal Siakam to a reported four-year max contract worth $130 million. During the 2019-20 season, Siakam was selected as an NBA All-Star for the first time in his career. After Kawhi Leonard left for the LA Clippers after winning the Raptors first NBA title last season, Siakam was seen as the player who would help them defend their NBA title. However, the 26-year-old star failed to perform during the second-round playoff series, eliciting negative reactions from fans. "PASCAL SIAKAM SCAMMED THE RAPS OUT OF $130 MILLION," one user wrote.

Most shared GIFs and memes about Siakam playing for the Celtics instead, questioning his All-Star status, along with him not being able to carry on after Kawhi left. Many even asked for Siakam to be benched during the game, not happy with the Raptors offence. Save for Game 4, Siakam scored under 20 during the entire series, shooting as low as 26.3% from the field during Game 6.

Celtics vs Raptors Game 7 highlights: Jayson Tatum leads Celtics to the Eastern Conference Finals

Jayson Tatum recorded 29 points, 12 rebounds and 7 assists during the game, while Jaylen Brown added 21 points, 8 rebounds and 2 assists. Marcus Smart and Kemba Walkers added 16 and 14 points respectively. "If you want to achieve something great, if you want to win, it's not going to be easy," Tatum said during a post-game interview, stating that they were here to win the title.

Kyle Lowry: "When we got swept by the Wizards I read every single article. I read every single thing that was said about me - good, bad, evil, terrible, awesome, and I used it as motivation. And that's what (Siakam) is going to do. That's the advice I would give him." — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) September 12, 2020

On the other hand, Fred VanVleet scored 20 points for the Raptors, while Kyle Lowry scored 16 points. Serge Ibaka added 14 points, Siakam scored 13, while Normal Powell recorded 11 points. The Celtics established an early lead, and never trailed in the last quarter. "I take a lot of the blame," Siakam said after the game, while Kyle Lowry spoke about the game being tough to lose for them. The Celtics and Miami Heat Eastern Conference Finals will begin on Tuesday night next week.

(Image credits: AP)