NASCAR's Chase Elliott Offers To Take Joel Embiid For A Ride After Getting His New License

On June 17, Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid announced on Twitter that he has 'finally' received his driver's licence in the USA. Embiid asked fans for car recommendations on Twitter and was ecstatic for finally getting a licence. The 26-year-old NBA star came to the USA from Cameroon almost a decade ago.

Also read | Chase Elliott ends week of misery with overdue Cup victory: NASCAR Chase Elliott news

NASCAR's Chase Elliott offers to take Joel Embiid on a drive on a NASCAR ride after he got his license

Congrats! Hope that first car is green…maybe @ChaseElliott can take you out on the track for a few spins 👀 🏎 https://t.co/qq3K4TAWxg — Mountain Dew® (@MountainDew) July 10, 2020

Congrats @joelembiid! Let’s get you down to the track and I’ll show you the ropes 🏎 https://t.co/MMXzWXTeMv — Chase Elliott (@chaseelliott) July 10, 2020

Also read | Why did Chase Elliott pit? NASCAR star missed out on first-place finish post late pit stop: NASCAR news

Though Embiid announced this almost a month ago, Mountain Dew and NASCAR's Chase Elliott congratulated him this week. Mountain Dew has a partnership with Sixers star and responded to his tweet by wishing him congratulations. They said they hope his new car is green and suggested that Chase Elliott takes him 'out on the track for a few spins'. Elliott, who drives the No. 9 Chevrolet Camaro for Hendrick Motorsports in the NASCAR Cup Series, also has a multi-year deal with Mountain Dew. Elliott retweeted their tweet, agreeing to show Embiid around. The soda company responded with an edited picture of Embiid in the car.

Mountain Dew replies to NASCAR's Chase Elliott congratulating Joel Embiid

Also read | Joel Embiid wears hazmat suit en route to Orlando NBA bubble with Sixers, fans react with memes: Embiid hazmat suit

Joel Embiid License: Embiid ecstatic after getting driver's licence in the USA

After nine years in America, I FINALLY got my driver license — Joel “Do a 180” Embiid??? (@JoelEmbiid) June 16, 2020

Also read | Joel Embiid joyous over getting US Joel Embiid license after 9-year struggle: Joel embiid license

Joel Embiid hazmat suit en route to NBA bubble in Orlando

Joel Embiid has arrived for the flight to Orlando, in full mask, suit and glove gear. pic.twitter.com/Nz7hOtc69E — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) July 9, 2020

Embiid was last seen travelling to Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida for the NBA restart starting from July 30. The NBA star was seen wearing a hazmat suit, gloves and mask while boarding the team plane. Before the teams started travelling to Disney World, Embiid was few of the NBA star's who has raised concerns about the NBA bubble as he thought it was not safe enough.

However, Embiid stated that he would play as it is his job to try and lead the Sixers to an NBA title. Embiid was averaging 23.4 points and 11.8 rebounds per game before the season was suspended on March 11. The 76ers were ranked sixth on the Eastern Conference table with a 39-26 win-loss record.

(Image source: Mountain Dew official Twitter, Chase Elliot official Instagram account)