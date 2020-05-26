Why Did Chase Elliott Pit? NASCAR Star Missed Out On First-place Finish Post Late Pit Stop

NASCAR driver Chase Elliott was only two laps away from being crowned as a champion in the NASCAR Coca Cola 600 race for the first time on Sunday night until he strangely made his way into the pit. The calamitous decision for a late-lap pit stop before the finish saw the 24-year-old American and No. 9 team lose their lead as Elliott eventually finished behind winner Brad Keselowski. NASCAR fans were left puzzled and posed the question, 'Why did Chase Elliott pit?' during the NASCAR Coca Cola 600 event. There was also the story of 'Kyle Busch wrecks Chase Elliott' floating around on social media and fans wondered whether it had an impact on Chase Elliott's pit stop.

Why did Chase Elliott pit? NASCAR Coca Cola 600 race

Chase Elliott was on course to make history during the NASCAR Coca Cola 600 race as he led Keselowski by half a second heading into the final two laps. However, Elliott made his way into pit road to change his tyres. So, why did Chase Elliott pit? Unfortunately, Chase Elliott's Hendrick Motorsports teammate William Byron had spun around during a turn and the team decided to change the tyres as a precautionary measure heading into the final two laps of the NASCAR Coca Cola 600 race.

Why did Chase Elliott pit? Kyle Busch wrecks Chase Elliott

While speaking to NBC Sports, Chase Elliott revealed the answer to the question - Why did Chase Elliott pit? The NASCAR star said that crew chief Alan Gustafson made the call to pit as a precautionary measure. Elliott claimed that it was 'unfortunate' to miss out on the win. Elliott returned to the track in the 11th spot after heading out from the pit stop but the No. 9 driver still managed to finish the race in second place.

Chase Elliott with the middle finger for Kyle Busch! You can’t make this @NASCAR stuff up. #Toyota500 pic.twitter.com/blXLpVrvm7 — Adam Johnson (@Mr_GCU) May 21, 2020

Kyle Busch wrecks Chase Elliott: Chase Elliott middle finger

The 'Kyle Busch wrecks Chase Elliott' news was also trending on social media following the events that took place during Wednesday's Darlington Raceway. Kyle Bursch was the recipient of a Chase Elliott middle finger after unfortunately crashing with the 24-year-old Elliott during the race. While Elliott claimed that Bursch was 'deserving' of a middle finger, he added that 35-year-old did not crash into him on purpose.

"I made a mistake and just misjudged the gap."- Kyle Busch on his incident with Chase Elliott pic.twitter.com/zH4ZLGKDz4 — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) May 21, 2020

