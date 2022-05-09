Chris Paul Furious After Maverick Fans Assault His Mother, Wife During NBA Game

Dallas Mavericks and Phoenix Suns are currently tied at two game apiece after the Mavericks beat the Suns 111-101 at the American Airlines Arena. Phoenix Suns point guard Chris Paul did not have a great game as he was fouled out after just 23 minutes in the match, and finished with five points after shooting just 2-of-4 from the field.

However more than the on-court game, it was the off the court incident involving Chris Paul's family which gathered the limelight.

Suns vs Mavericks: Chris Paul family attacked by Dallas Mavericks fan

According to Yahoo.com report Chris Paul was furious on Sunday afternoon after his mom and wife were allegedly assaulted by a Dallas Mavericks fan. Taking to social media the basketball star vented out his anger about some incident regarding his family.

Sharing a tweet, he wrote, "Wanna fine players for saying stuff to the fans but the fans can put they hands on our family...f*** that!! (sic)"

The publication, while quoting ESPN’s Dave McMenamin, reported that Chris Paul’s mother, Robin, had “hands put on her by Dallas fans” during the Suns vs Mavericks NBA playoffs game. Paul’s wife, Jada, was also reportedly pushed in the incident, which took place in front of their two kids and made them feel “very unsafe.” As per the report, the Dallas Mavericks put out a statement after the game and said the fan in question was “swiftly removed” from the game.

NBA playoffs: Suns vs Mavericks highlights

Dallas Mavericks were able to tie the best-of-seven Western Conference matchup thanks to a fine performance from star guard Luka Doncic who scored 26 points. Dorian Finney-Smith added 24 points for Dallas. Besides scoring points, Doncic also had 11 assists to his name to go with the four rebounds. He also managed to force four steals as the Suns made 17 turnovers in the game.

The Mavericks had earlier dropped the first two games in Phoenix. The Mavs were on fire from beyond the arc, their eight three-pointers in the first quarter helping them build a 37-25 lead. Their 14 three-pointers in the first half tied a franchise playoff record for three-pointers in a half. Devin Booker led the Suns with 35 points. Jae Crowder added 15 and Deandre Ayton scored 14. But the Mavericks bench out-scored the Phoenix reserves 36-26.