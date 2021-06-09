Clippers Vs Jazz Box Score: Mitchell's 45 Powers Utah To 112-109 Win Over The Clippers

The Los Angeles Clippers played wonderfully well in Game 1 against Utah which ended in a 112-109 win for the Jazz. After playing out a 7 game series the Clippers were really impressive as they stayed in the game throughout but the resilient Jazz kept racking buckets and stayed in the game despite trailing by 10 points in the 3rd quarter. The superstar duo of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George did not have a great 1st half, but the bench performed really well and kept scoring for them. Donovan Mitchell once again showed up big as he posted 45 points on the night. Here are the Clippers vs Jazz box score, game highlights and Clippers vs Jazz h2h record

Clippers vs Jazz box score

Utah continued to play to their strengths as they racked 17 three-pointers this game. Donovan Mitchell attempted 15 three-pointers and made 6, threes in his 45-point performance. The young shooting guard scored at 53.3% shooting from the field in his outstanding performance. 6th man of the year Jordan Clarkson was phenomenal from the bench, scoring 18 points in the 28 minutes he played. Bogdanovic stepped up in the 4th quarter and made some pretty important buckets for the Jazz. With the game coming down to the final possession it was Rudy Gobert's block that sealed the win for Utah, the Frenchman stayed with Marcus Morris to block his shot and give his side a 1-0 lead in the series.

The Clippers attempted 42 three-pointers and made 16 out of them. Luke Kennard played 29 minutes for them and he scored 18 points on the night while shooting 66.7% from the 3-point range. Paul George and Kawhi did not have a great first half and missed a lot of buckets, but in the second half the pair made a fantastic comeback and led the Clippers attack. Paul George made a clutch 3 which brought the game at a 3 point difference with a final possession to play, which was eventually blocked by Rudy Gobert.

Clippers vs Jazz h2h record

The two teams met 3 times in the regular season and the Jazz came out victorious 2 out of the 3 times. Utah also hold the superior advantage over the Clippers overall as they have managed to beat them 109 times as compared to the 81 wins the Clippers have over them.

When is Clippers vs Jazz Game 2?

Clippers vs Jazz Game 2 will be played at the Vivint Arena, Utah on Thursday, June 10 at 10:00 PM [Friday, June 11 at 7:30 AM IST]. Game 2 will be decisive as post this game the series will move to Staples Centre for Games 3 and 4.

NBA scores from Tuesday

Western Conference

Los Angeles Clippers 109-1112 Utah Jazz

Eastern Conference

Atlanta Hawks 102-118 Philadelphia 76ers

Picture Credits: Utah Jazz/Twitter