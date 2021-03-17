Clippers Vs Mavericks Live Stream: How To Watch NBA Live, TV Channel And Prediction

Champions contenders Los Angeles Clippers will take on the Mavericks in game 2 of their trip to Dallas in what promises to be an enthralling clash in the NBA regular season on Wednesday night. The game will be played at the American Airlines Center and will begin at 7:00 AM IST on Thursday, March 18. Here's a look at where to watch the Clippers vs Mavericks live stream, team news and our game prediction for the same.

Clippers vs Mavericks prediction and game preview

The Los Angeles Clippers have been fairly inconsistent in recent weeks, which has seen them slip to fourth in the Western Conference standings. Tyronn Lue's side headed into the All-Star break on a three-game losing streak, which was snapped by their thumping win over the Golden State Warriors on return before falling to a defeat against New Orleans Pelicans. The Clippers however returned to winning ways in the first of their two games at the American Airlines Center, clinching a 109-99 win. Kawhi Leonard chipped in with 22 points, while six others scored in double figures to seal the win.

The Mavericks on the other hand are eight in the Western Conference standings and suffered their second defeat in four games since returning from the All-Star break. Before the Clippers clash, Dallas clinched wins over San Antonio Spurs and the Denver Nuggets, sandwiching their loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Mavericks failed to hit the heights of their previous game against the Clippers when they had sealed a landmark 124-73 win in December. Luka Doncic & co. will look to bounce back on their home turf, as a win will see them maintain their advantage over the Golden State Warriors in the standings. The Clippers are favourites, but the Mavericks do boast the quality to pull off a win on Wednesday night.

Clippers vs Mavericks team news: Injured and doubtful players

Los Angeles Clippers: Patrick Beverley (out), Serge Ibaka (day-to-day)

Dallas Mavericks: James Johnson (out), Dwight Powell (day-to-day)

Clippers vs Mavericks team news: Predicted starting line-ups

Los Angeles Clippers: Reggie Jackson, Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, Marcus Morris Sr, Ivica Zubac

Dallas Mavericks: Luka Doncic, Josh Richardson, Dorian Finney-Smith, Maxi Kleber, Kristaps Porzingis

NBA live stream: Where to watch Clippers vs Mavericks live?

Fans in India can watch the NBA live stream on the NBA App. However, one will need to purchase the NBA League Pass for the same. The pass will enable fans to watch multiple matches along with replays, highlights and much more exclusive content. There will be no live broadcast of the NBA this season in India. The Clippers vs Mavericks live stream will begin at 7:00 AM IST on Thursday, March 18. NBA live scores can also be found on the official website and Google.

(Image Courtesy: Dallas Mavericks Twitter)