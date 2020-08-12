Damian Lillard Shuts Down Haters, Becomes 1st Blazer To Score 50 Pts In Back-to-back Games

Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard's form since the NBA season restarted in Orlando keeps getting better and better. After dropping 51 points on Sunday in a 124-121 win over Philadelphia 76ers, Lillard brought yet another A-game, this time helping Portland to take down Dallas Mavericks. Lillard dropped 61 points on Tuesday, helping the Trail Blazers to a 134-131 win over the Mavericks. With his 61-point haul, the 30-year-old became the first player in Portland Trail Blazers history to score 50 or more points in back-to-back games.

Dame is the first Blazer and 12th player in NBA history with back-to-back 50-point games:



Bradley Beal

James Harden

Devin Booker

Kobe Bryant

Allen Iverson

Antawn Jamison

Michael Jordan

Bernard King

Rick Barry

Wilt Chamberlain

Elgin Baylor pic.twitter.com/0pOwDLbgi9 — Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) August 12, 2020

This is also the third time that Lillard has breached the 60-point mark this season. In doing so, the Trail Blazers star has become only the second player since NBA legend Wilt Chamberlain to accomplish the feat. Chamberlain achieved the feat in 1962. "I'm happy to be in that type of company - that's an honour," Lillard told reporters after the game. "And I'm also happy that two of the three (60-point hauls) came in a winning effort and tonight couldn't have been better timing for that type of game."

Also Read | Spurs Keep Playoff Hopes Alive With 123-105 Win Over Rockets

Trail Blazers vs Mavs highlights

Damian Lillard's form has been key for his side's hopes of securing the final playoffs berth in the Western Conference. With Tuesday's win over the Mavericks, Terry Stotts' side did exactly the same, jumping to eighth in the West with ahead of the Memphis Grizzlies. With the Western Conference likely heading towards a play-in tournament to determine the final playoffs seed, head coach Terry Stotts will be looking to bank on Damian Lillard scoring streak to help his side through to the playoffs. The California-native is averaging 37 points per game in Orlando.

Also Read | Barnes Leads Kings To Another Win Over Pelicans, 112-106

NBA players/fans react to Damian Lillard's 60-point explosion against the Mavs

Put some respect on that man name 💯💯 — Jaylen Hoard (@JaylenHoard) August 12, 2020

Best PG in the league... STAMPED https://t.co/uoKErz0Dad — Anfernee Simons (@AnferneeSimons) August 12, 2020

Damian Lillard is playing like he's mad at somebody. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) August 12, 2020

There isn’t a player in the NBA more important to his market and franchise than Dame Lillard is to Portland and the Blazers. https://t.co/rgPaLfjUgK — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 12, 2020

At 34-39, Trail Blazers have been one of the most in-form sides in the West, having lost just twice in seven games. They have already beaten the likes of Houston Rockets and fellow playoffs contenders, the Grizzlies. The Oregon-based franchise could further solidify their playoffs berth with a win in their final regular-season game of the 2019/20 season. The Trail Blazers will face Brooklyn Nets on Thursday night (Friday, 6:30 am IST).

Also Read | Trail Blazers vs Mavs: Damian Lillard Pours In 61 To Lift Blazers Past Mavs, 134-131

Also Read | Nets Beat Magic 108-96, Improve To 5-2 In Restart

(Image Credits: AP)