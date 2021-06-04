Damian Lillard Drops Cryptic Message On IG After Blazers' Elimination By Nuggets

After a nail-biting series, the Denver Nuggets beat the Portland Trail Blazers in six games, advancing to the Western Conference semifinals. While the Nuggets are aiming for the NBA Finals this season, the Portland Trail Blazers lost despite Damian Lillard's exceptional performance. Many fans expected the team to level the series and were just slightly disappointed at their loss.

Will Damian Lillard leave Portland? Dame posts cryptic caption after Trail Blazers vs Nuggets

After the game, Damian Lillard seemed to have a slightly cryptic post up on Instagram. People wondered if the Trail Blazers icon is done with playing for Portland, sensing some frustration. "How long should I stay dedicated? How long til opportunity meet preparation," he wrote in his caption, which are lyrics from a Nipsey Hussle song.

However, the comments on the post were also positive, people encouraging Lillard to stay strong. "Don’t let that caption go over y’all head," wrote one user. Others told Lillard that he did everything he could for the team, and encouraged him to come back stronger.

Damian Lillard became the 4th player in NBA history with 200 points and 60 assists in a playoff series, joining LeBron James, Jerry West and Oscar Robertson.



Lillard was the only one to accomplish the feat in 6 games. pic.twitter.com/4Y279RCTta — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) June 4, 2021

We didn't do what was necessary to win the series," Lillard said after the same. "We've got to keep fighting, keep working and keep coming back to battle. Regardless of how it ended, we are always going to have our heads held high, have class. They won, congratulations to them, but it's back to the drawing board to us".

He added that they did not win a title, so where they are now is not enough. He added that he is not aware of what they need to change, but knows that their playoff series performance was not enough. The Nuggets won without Jamal Murray and Will Barton on the court, which should have given an additional edge to the Trail Blazers. Per Lillard, if they cant win Round 1, they are not enough to win a title.

Lillard also acknowledged that them losing on their home court was even more disappointing. "That's as far as I am right now," Lillard said. "I'm not thinking about none of the other s*** like change or whatever, man. We'll see what happens, but I haven't even thought that far out". He added that they will not make any excuse for the disappointing end. Next season, they will keep on fighting, keep working and come back.

NBA Playoffs 2021 bracket Round 2

Western Conference

Denver Nuggets vs Phoenix Suns

Utah Jazz vs Los Angeles Clippers or Dallas Mavericks

Eastern Conference

Milwaukee Bucks (No. 3) vs Brooklyn Nets (No. 2)

Philadelphia 76ers (No. 1) vs Atlanta Hawks (No. 5)

