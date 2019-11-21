Damian Lillard Knows Exactly Why James Harden Is So Difficult To Defend

James Harden is currently averaging at 39.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 7.6 assists per game. According to Portland Trail Blazers’ Damian Lillard, Harden’s ability to draw foul calls makes it difficult for players to guard him. In a recent interview with a sports channel, Lillard explained how it is to defend against Harden and how he draws fouls off the defenders.

NBA: Damian Lillard on why James Harden is difficult to defend

Damian Lillard basically complained that you can't touch James Harden. pic.twitter.com/e6ruHc8zoV — ClutchFans (@clutchfans) November 19, 2019

The Trail Blazers lost to the Rockets on Monday night in a 132-108 encounter at the Toyota Center. Harden shot 11-for-19 for 36 points and was 9-for-10 on free throws. During the game, Harden complained to the referees for their officiating. Lillard said then the defender does not want to touch Harden while he is about to score a point or when he is about to score a three-pointer. He added that it is ‘tough’ to defend when one gets the whistle, especially since Harden is already a good player. Lillard talked about one of his experiences with Harden, where Harden was driving was him while Lillard’s hands were on his side. Harden reached in and went through Lillard’s arms, after which Harden had two free throws. According to some NBA reports, this type of NBA technique is always under scrutiny by NBA fans as some do not prefer it.

Harden scored his season-high 59 points against the Washington Wizards on October 31 and has an 87.3% free throw rate while shooting 56.3 % from the ground. Lillard is averaging at 28.6 points, 4.9 rebounds and 7.1 assists. The Trail Blazers and Rockets will play again on January 16, 2020, at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.

