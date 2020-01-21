The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Delonte West In Horrible Shape After Gun Altercation In Washington; Players Offer Support

Basketball News

Former Dallas Mavericks and Cleveland Cavaliers player - Delonte West - was caught on camera getting beaten up on the street in Washington DC on Tuesday.

Written By Daniel Arambur | Mumbai | Updated On:
Delonte West

Twitter users woke up to a disturbing video of former NBA player Delonte West getting beaten up on the street in Washington DC. Delonte West, who has previously played for Boston Celtics, Seattle SuperSonics, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Dallas Mavericks in the NBA, can be seen lying on the ground while a man showers back-to-back punches and kicks on the former player. As expected, many former NBA players and sports personalities offered their support to Delonte West who is said to suffering from a bipolar disorder as per his brother's comments.

Also Read | Snoop Dogg rants against Luka Doncic, says he's NOT the best 20-year-old in NBA history

Also Read | LeBron James and Kyrie Irving did a great job together, says former Cavs coach

Delonte West video: D-West beaten up brutally, handcuffed after a gun altercation in Washington 

In the video above, Delonte West can be seen talking about the incident that occurred in Washington DC. The former Cavs appears to be saying that someone approached him with a gun as he was walking down the street. However, when he was asked further detail about his account of the incident. He is repeatedly seen screaming "I don't give a f**k" twice before ranting about something that is unclear in the clip.

Delonte West mental health problems:

Also Read | James Harden reportedly has a new girlfriend and her name is Gail Golden; Read details

Former teammate Jameer Nelson and coach Phil Martelli speak up for Delonte West

 

Also Read | Ben Simmons and Kendall Jenner re-ignite their relationship?

Dez Bryant offers his support after watching Delonte West video on Twitter

Also Read | LeBron James overtakes Isaiah Thomas to rank 8th on NBA's All-Time Assist List

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SABARIMALA TEMPLE CLOSES AFTER A PEACEFUL PILGRIMAGE SEASON
PM MODI, NEPALESE COUNTERPART INAUGURATE CHECK POST AT JOGBANI-BIRATNAGAR
KEJRIWAL VS WHO AGAIN
BJP MLA OPPOSES MUMBAI 24X7
AAP TAUNTS BJP AFTER CANDIDATE LIST
LIFE INSURANCE FOR NRI IN INDIA