Delonte West In Horrible Shape After Gun Altercation In Washington; Players Offer Support

Twitter users woke up to a disturbing video of former NBA player Delonte West getting beaten up on the street in Washington DC. Delonte West, who has previously played for Boston Celtics, Seattle SuperSonics, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Dallas Mavericks in the NBA, can be seen lying on the ground while a man showers back-to-back punches and kicks on the former player. As expected, many former NBA players and sports personalities offered their support to Delonte West who is said to suffering from a bipolar disorder as per his brother's comments.

Delonte West video: D-West beaten up brutally, handcuffed after a gun altercation in Washington

I can’t believe this is Delonte West. @NBA please help him. pic.twitter.com/6e5LQbKlUj — Gabrielle (@gfstarr1) January 21, 2020

In the video above, Delonte West can be seen talking about the incident that occurred in Washington DC. The former Cavs appears to be saying that someone approached him with a gun as he was walking down the street. However, when he was asked further detail about his account of the incident. He is repeatedly seen screaming "I don't give a f**k" twice before ranting about something that is unclear in the clip.

Delonte West mental health problems:

Former teammate Jameer Nelson and coach Phil Martelli speak up for Delonte West

Jameer Nelson speaks on his friend and former college teammate, Delonte West. pic.twitter.com/0mtnHnOJrj — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) January 21, 2020

Over the past several hours I have talked with many who are willing to help - please read and embrace Jameer’s wisdom - we are reaching out to our basketball network to get the professional help Delonte needs. This is so very painful. https://t.co/8IAuTdzCc9 — Phil Martelli (@PhilMartelli) January 21, 2020

Dez Bryant offers his support after watching Delonte West video on Twitter

I see a lot dumb comments where folks making fun of Delonte west... this is not a joking matter .... I’m going to figure out how I can help him.... he need to be in rehab or something... — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) January 21, 2020

