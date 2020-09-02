Denver Nuggets Are The First Team Since 2016 Cleveland Cavaliers To Overcome A 3-1 Deficit

The Denver Nuggets' 80-78 victory against the Utah Jazz completed a thrilling 3-1 first-round comeback this week. That clawed-out victory means the Nuggets are now the 12th team in NBA history to overcome a 3-1 deficit. The last team to do so were the 2015-16 Cleveland Cavaliers, who beat the Golden State Warriors to win their first-ever NBA championship.

The Denver Nuggets are the first team to come back from 3-1 since... pic.twitter.com/1AWzVlnb0z — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) September 2, 2020

Utah Jazz vs Nuggets: Jamal Murray, Denver Nuggets advance to second round vs Los Angeles Clippers

Jamal Murray led the Nuggets, averaging 31.5 points per game during the series while shooting 55% from the field, 55% from the three-point range and 92% from the free-throw line. This includes his two 50-point games. "It was a great battle. I don't know what else to say. I'm speechless," Murray said during a postgame interview after their 80-78 Game 7 showdown at the NBA bubble in Orlando.

While the Nuggets are only the 12th team to come back from a 3-1 series, they also came back after blowing a 19-point lead during the game. During his interview, head coach Michael Malone accepted the difficulties they faced. "A lot of teams would have just given in, especially when you consider we've been here 57 days away from our families."

Donovan Mitchell, who created history with his 33 three-pointers in the series, scored 22 points for the Jazz, while Rudy Gobert added 19 points and 18 rebounds. Nikola Jokic scored a game-high 30 points and 14 rebounds for the Nuggets, while Murray added 17 points. This was Murray's lowest score after three 40-plus games, which caused the team to rely on Jokic, their All-Star centre. "That's when you need Nikola to step up," Malone explained.

Murray and Mitchell are also the first duo of players to have two 50-point games in the same playoffs series. The Jazz won three back-to-back games after falling to the Nuggets in the series opener in overtime. However, Murray stepped up for the team, forcing a Game 7 after his 50-point performance in Game 6. The Nuggets will face the Clippers in the second round.

Clippers vs Nuggets: What to expect?

Both Clippers and Nuggets will enter the second-round series after inconsistent first rounds. While the Clippers dominated a few games against the Dallas Mavericks, they have been performing inconsistently, which includes Paul George's underwhelming shooting at the bubble. Kawhi Leonard alone might not be able to defend Jamal Murray and Jokic if George does not perform consistently. However, Murray (and the Nuggets), who said he gained 12 pounds of muscle during the hiatus, will only have a day's rest before facing the Clippers. The first Clippers vs Nuggets game is scheduled for Thursday, 9:00 PM EST (Friday, 6:30 AM IST).

Cavaliers vs Warriors: LeBron James led the Cavaliers to their first NBA title in 2016

Probably the most famous 4-3 showdown in the league, the 2016 Cavaliers vs Warriors Finals was also the first time a 3-1 deficit was overcome during the finals. LeBron James and Kyrie Irving dominated the court and won Game 5 to get the Cavaliers back into the series with 41 points each. The Cavaliers won the series after the nail-biting 93-89 Game 7 against the Golden State Warriors, who had led the season with a historic 73-9 win-loss record.

(Image credits: NBA stats Twitter, NBA.com)