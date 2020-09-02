Donovan Mitchell, Jamal Murray Embrace After Nuggets' Hard-fought 4-3 First-round Victory

The Denver Nuggets advanced to the second round of the playoffs at the NBA bubble after a hard-fought seven-game series again the Utah Jazz. Donovan Mitchell and Jamal Murray duelled on the court, becoming the first duo since LeBron James and Kevin Durant in 2017 to average 30-plus points in a playoff series while shooting over 50% from the field. After the 80-78 Game 7 showdown, both Mitchell and Murray shared a moment on the court before returning to their locker room.

Also read | Nuggets edge Jazz 80-78 to complete comeback from 3-1 down: Jazz vs Nuggets highlights

Jazz vs Nuggets highlights: Donovan Mitchell and Jamal Murray embrace on the court after Nuggets Game 7 victory

Spida and Murray share a moment after an incredible series. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/BoYWOsSetb — House of Highlights (@HoHighlights) September 2, 2020

After the clock ran out, Donovan Mitchell laid on the court with his head buried in arms, after which Jamal Murray ran to Mitchell on the other side of the court to console him. Mitchell and Murray hugged after the former stood up and exchanged a few words before moving away. The Nuggets came back from a 1-3 deficit in the series, forcing a Game 7 after their 109-107 victory.

“People lost their family members to police brutality and racism and sh*t... The way that I’m feeling right now is nothing compared to that.” - Donovan Mitchell

pic.twitter.com/UzRCl1KcpQ — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) September 2, 2020

Following the game, Donovan Mitchell spoke to the reporters about their loss, though he was visibly upset and shocked at the Nuggets' victory. "People lost their family members to police brutality and racism and sh*t. The way that I’m feeling right now is nothing compared to that," Mitchell said. Players from both teams have publically supported the Black Lives Matter movement, constantly trying to make a stand against police brutality and systemic racism at the NBA bubble. Last game, Jamal Murray delivered an emotional speech about his 50-point performance, which he said was fuelled by the custom George Floyd-Breonna Taylor shoes he was wearing.

Also read | Jamal Murray scores 50 again as Nuggets force Game 7 with Jazz

Jazz vs Nuggets highlights: Donovan Mitchell creates history in Game 7 loss against Nuggets

Despite the Jazz's loss, Mitchell created history with most three-pointers (33) in a playoffs series. Mitchell is followed by Murray at 32 three-pointers. The Jazz star surpassed Steph Curry's record of 32 three-pointers during the 2016 NBA and Western Conference Finals. Klay Thompson ranks third with 30 three-pointers.

Both Mitchell and Murray played explosively, scoring a combined 475 points in the series – which is the most combined points by opposing players in a playoff series in the league, surpassing Jerry West and John Havlicek's 1969 record of 463 points. Mitchell scored 36.2 points per game while shooting 53% from the field, 51.5% from the three-point range and 95% from the free-throw line. On the other hand, Murray scored 31.5 points per game, while shooting 55% from the field, 55% from the three-point range and 92% from the free-throw line. This includes his two 50-point games.

Also read | Donovan Mitchell erupts for 51, Jazz beats Nuggets 129-127

Jazz vs Nuggets highlights: Game 7 points

Most threes in a series in NBA playoff history:



33 — Donovan Mitchell (this series)

32 — Jamal Murray (this series)

32 — Steph Curry (2016 Finals)

32 — Steph Curry (2016 WCF)

30 — Klay Thompson (2016 WCF) pic.twitter.com/tKJyeEyMZj — StatMuse (@statmuse) September 2, 2020

Nikola Jokic points: 13 PTS, 14 REBS, 4 ASTS

Donovan Mitchell points: 22 PTS, 9 REBS, 1 AST

Rudy Gobert points: 19 PTS, 18 REBS

Jamal Murray points: 17 PTS, 2 REBS, 4 ASTS

Michael Porter Jr Points: 10 PTS, 9 REBS, 2 ASTS

Jordan Clarkson points: 10 PTS, 3 REBS, 1 AST

Also read | Donovan Mitchell helps Jazz beat Nuggets, tie series at 1

(Image credits: NBA Twitter)