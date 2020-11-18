Devin Booker Goes From Joining CP3's Camp In 2013 To Becoming His Teammate At Phoenix Suns

This week, the Phoenix Suns acquired Chris Paul in a blockbuster trade. The Oklahoma City Thunder traded forward Abdel Nader with Paul, receiving Kelly Oubre Jr, Ricky Rubio, Jalen Lecque and Ty Jerome and a 2022 first-round pick from the Suns. Paul will play alongside Devin Booker, who was a key factor for the team, helping them win all eight games in the NBA bubble.

Devin Booker tweet on attending the Chris Paul 2013 camp

Paul, 35, has been in the NBA much longer than 24-year-old Devin Booker. Booker will be playing his sixth NBA season in December, while Paul has completed 15 seasons of his career this year. While the Booker-Paul pairing will hopefully propel the Suns to the playoffs next season, Booker was one of the many young basketball players hoping to get into a CP3 Youth Camp.

"Got my @CP3 camp invite today," Booker tweeted in 2013. He even attached the invite along with the tweet, which highlighted that he was invited to the CP3 Elite Guard Camp. The camp is a part of Paul's Youth Camp initiative, only inviting top point guards from high schools and colleges from the United States.

The camp is a three-day event and takes place in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. College and professional coaches instruct the young players, while also receiving some Jordan Brand merchandise and gear. Apart from Booker, Sacramento Kings' Harrison Barnes, Memphis Grizzlies rookie Ja Morant and Denver Nuggets star Jamal Murray have also attended the elite camp.

Chris Paul to Suns trade details

THE NEW PHOENIX SON@CP3 in The Valley! pic.twitter.com/jJVrAGTR6W — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) November 17, 2020

After their impressive run at the Orlando bubble, the Suns will look to emerge as title contenders in the Western Conference. Paul might be the team's first step towards that goal, as Booker will have a reliable and consistent scorer beside him. "We are excited to welcome Chris Paul and Abdel Nader to Phoenix," Suns GM James Jones said in his statement.

Sources: Suns‘ future first to the Thunder is protected 1-12 in 2022, 1-10 in 2023, 1-8 in 2024 and unprotected in 2025. https://t.co/e4AFUN3OfD — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 16, 2020

Paul played 70 games this season, averaging 17.6 points, 6.7 assists and 5 rebounds. He played one of his best seasons with the Thunder and has led the team to the Western Conference playoffs round one, which they lost to the Houston Rockets in seven games. As of now, Paul has over $80 million worth of his contract left over the next two seasons.

(Image credits: AP, Devin Booker Twitter)