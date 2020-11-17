Chris Paul Trade: Suns Finalize Deal Bringing CP3 To Phoenix, Give Away First-round Pick

The much-discussed Chris Paul trade has finally gotten its confirmed destination. Recent reports state that the Oklahoma City Thunder and Phoenix Suns have finalized a deal, sending the 35-year-old to a favoured destination. The trade includes more players, along with a 2022 first-round pick.

Chris Paul to Suns: OKC Thunder finalize their Chris Paul trade

THE NEW PHOENIX SON@CP3 in The Valley! pic.twitter.com/jJVrAGTR6W — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) November 17, 2020

While Paul's remaining contract worth over $85 million might be an expensive gamble, the Suns (and the Thunder) might need someone like Paul to propel them into the playoffs they narrowly missed. While trade rumours for the ten-time All-Star have been making rounds this entire season, the Thunder were reported to be finding a suitable location for Paul. The veteran, who will have a player option in 2021-22, led the Thunder to their playoffs spot with an impressive performance.

Sources: Suns‘ future first to the Thunder is protected 1-12 in 2022, 1-10 in 2023, 1-8 in 2024 and unprotected in 2025. https://t.co/e4AFUN3OfD — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 16, 2020

Paul scored 17.6 points last season, even pushing for a Game 7 during the playoffs series against the Houston Rockets they eventually lost. With Devin Booker and a young talented roster, Paul might be exactly what the Suns need. While the Suns had a sub-par 2019-20 season, they won all eight games at the NBA bubble, with Booker along with players like Mikal Bridges and Cameron Payne making a difference on the court.

Did Chris Paul get traded to Suns?

The Thunder worked with Chris Paul's CAA reps -- Steve Heumann and Ty Sullivan -- to get CP3 to a preferred destination. Sam Presti has a history of partnering with star players on trades, including Paul George, Russell Westbrook and Carmelo Anthony. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 16, 2020

If Paul performs similarly at Suns, the team could qualify for their first post-season in a decade. The Thunder, on the other hand, can start moving towards the rebuild they are reportedly aiming for. As per reports, they would acquire Ricky Rubio, Kelly Oubre, Ty Jerome, Jalen Lecque and the 2022 first-round pick. This leaves the team with a promising young roster, and some veterans they can trade later on.

The Thunder are showing an openness to working with Chris Paul on a trade to the team he wants to go to, per @TimBontemps pic.twitter.com/pIFOoohiSm — Top Ball Coverage (@TopBallCoverage) November 11, 2020

The Suns will also receive Abdel Nader, as per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. A week ago, reports were already hinting at a possible trade with the Suns. The reports stated that while Paul has been linked to the Los Angeles Lakers, Milwaukee Bucks and more, Thunder was willing to work with the team Paul wanted to sign for.

Ricky Rubio stats and Kelly Oubre Jr stats

Rubio, 30, will be playing his 10th NBA season. He averaged 13 points and 8.8 assists per game with the Suns last season and has even played with the Minnesota Timberwolves and Utah Jazz. Oubre, on the other hand, has averaged a career-high 18.7 points with the Suns.

