Dion Waiters Was Chosen Over JR Smith By Lakers In March Due To His 'ball-handling' Skills

JR Smith and the Los Angeles Lakers were linked throughout the NBA 2019-20 season, during which the NBA veteran also worked out with the team in February. However, the Lakers ended up signing then-free agent Dion Waiters instead of Smith in March. The Lakers ultimately signed JR Smith on July 1 as a replacement for guard Avery Bradley who opted out of the NBA restart due to personal reasons.

Lakers roster 2020: Why did Lakers choose Dion Waiters before JR Smith?

Vogel explained during his post workout report today that the Lakers chose Dion over JR back in March because of Waiters’ ball handling. — The Lakers Review (@TheLakersReview) July 7, 2020

Lakers roster 2020: Frank Vogel on Dion Waiters and JR Smith as Lakers sign JR Smith

As per reports, Los Angeles Lakers head coach Frank Vogel recently revealed why the team chose Dion Waiters over Smith back in March. According to Vogel's explanation from his recent post-workout report, the team signed Waiters in March due to his 'ball-handling' skills on the court. The Lakers signed Waiters on March 6, less than a week before the league was suspended on March 11 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Dion Waiters' name was linked with the Lakers after he was waived by the Memphis Grizzlies. The 28-year-old was suspended three times by the Miami Heat before being traded to the Grizzlies.

JR Smith said his focus with the Lakers will be simple, to get to the corners and the wings to shoot 3’s, and defend at a high level. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) July 6, 2020

Lakers sign JR Smith: How will Smith help the Los Angeles Lakers?

Vogel talked about Smith this week and how the 34-year-old guard will contribute to the team. Vogel stated that Smith is a 'big-time player' who has proven his worth over the course of his career. Coach Vogel added that he knows Smith can help them. As per Vogel, the Lakers almost signed him in March before opting for Waiters instead. As the team has begun individual and team workouts, Vogel confirmed that he knows Smith has the nickname 'swish' for a reason and is in 'terrific physical condition' despite not playing professional basketball since 2018. As per reports, Smith stated that his focus with the Lakers will be to shoot three-pointers from the corners while defending at a 'high level'.

During a video conference call with the reporters, Vogel also stated that while he has not had the chance to work with Smith properly, he did speak with Smith and welcomed him to the team. Vogel added that they will get to work together properly only after they travel to Walt Disney World in Orlando before the games begin on July 30. Upon the NBA restart, the Lakers will face Los Angeles Clippers on July 30, 9 PM EST (July 31, 6:30 AM IST).

JR Smith last played with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2018, before demanding a trade. The team waived him in 2019 after they were unable to find a trade partner. Smith played for the Cavaliers with LeBron James and also helped the team win their first NBA title in 2016. After Smith was signed, some fans reacted negatively on social media owing to Smith's history with NBA finals and James. People brought up Smith's missed clutch shot during the 2018 NBA Finals Game 1 against Golden State Warriors. With a few seconds left on the clock and the game tied at 107, Smith dribbled and passed to George Hill instead of attempting a shot. James' reaction to Smith went viral after the game as people reacted with GIFs and memes.

