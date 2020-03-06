Dion Waiters Agrees Mega Contract With Lakers For The Remainder Of The Season: Reports

Free-agent Dion Waiters has found a new home in the NBA after news broke out that Waiters has reportedly agreed on a short-term deal with the LA Lakers. The 28-year-old was suspended three times this season by Miami Heat before being traded to the Memphis Grizzlies. He was subsequently waived by Memphis.

Lakers trade rumours: Dion Waiter to Lakers confirmed?

Free agent Dion Waiters has agreed on a deal with the Los Angeles Lakers for the remainder of the season, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 5, 2020

Dion Waiters reportedly worked out for the Lakers this past week with JR Smith another rumoured target. However, The Athletic reported that Waiters' agent Rich Paul, who is also associated with LeBron James and Anthony Davis, had several positive conversations with Lakers GM Rob Pelinka.

Sources: Waiters, his agent Rich Paul and the Lakers had several conversations, they have been positive, and it's been made clear among all: This must work out for him -- otherwise, Lakers reserve the option to release him. https://t.co/rGL3xlxFvo — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 5, 2020

Lakers trade rumours: Dion Waiters to Lakers contract details

Lakers have reportedly offered Waiters a contract till the end of the season. It is also reported that the franchise reserve the option to release him, should he fail to leave a mark at Los Angeles

Dion Waiters will earn $503,656 if he signs his contract on Friday. The Lakers will have a $375,385 cap hit on the shooting guard. Waiters was previously fined $1.4M from the Miami Heat and will recoup 36% of the money lost. — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) March 5, 2020

Lakers, who waived guard Troy Daniels recently, were looking add a player to their roster. LeBron James led-Lakers are bracing for a deep run in the playoffs and need a scoring option from the bench. Despite his stocks hitting rock bottom, Dion Waiters is considered a decent option from the bench. With an average of 13.2 points and 2.8 assists, the 28-year-old is expected to slot in when the key stars are rested.

Dion Waiters to Lakers: Why was Dion Waiters suspended? Dion Waiters edibles?

Dion Waiters was suspended back in November 2019 after consuming a THC-infused edible during a flight trip with Heat teammates. He reportedly suffered a panic attack on the plane and was subsequently banned from Heat's season opener. His third ban of the season came when the guard posted a photo of himself on a boat on Instagram after he told the team he was unavailable due to sickness. Waiters was banned for six games by Heat.

Thanks to his several violations and three suspensions, Dion Waiters played just three games this season, averaging 9.3 points and 3.7 rebounds. Waiters’ last game this season was on January 28 when he scored 11 points against Boston Celtics.

