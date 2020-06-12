NBA's Plan To Return With 22 Teams 'very Creative' And 'not Reckless': Dr Anthony Fauci

Dr Anthony Fauci, who is the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, recently spoke about NBA's plan to return in July with only 22 teams at Walt Disney World in Orlando. Dr Fauci has previously commented on sports and how they could return amid the coronavirus pandemic. In a recent interview, Dr Fauci gave his views on the NBA's return, referring to the league's method as 'very creative'.

Also read | Dr Anthony Fauci calls coronavirus 'worst nightmare' as compared to Ebola, HIV: Dr Anthony Fauci on COVID-19

Dr Anthony Fauci calls NBA's return format in Orlando 'very creative'

"I was very pleased to see that the intent was not reckless at all"



Dr. Fauci spoke with @michaelkimHD on his thoughts with the NBA's return to play plan. (@WatchMarquee) pic.twitter.com/q5iuHZ5QFt — Stadium (@Stadium) June 12, 2020

Also read | NBA 22 team playoff details: Schedule, impact of draft, key dates and other crucial details for NBA 22 team playoff return

While talking to The Stadium's Michael Kim, Fauci also stated that he was pleased to see that the decision to return was 'not reckless at all'. In April, Dr Fauci had suggested that sports could make a summer return. During the interview with The New York Times, Dr Fauci stated that while he would love all sports to be back, he needs to disagree as a health official, physician and scientist. He added that the country is 'not ready' for an NFL or NBA return.

If the authorities try to get things back to normal prematurely, Dr Fauci believed that everyone will find themselves in the 'same hole' once again. He even talked about how the leagues could move from no fans in attendance to a full attendance gradually, but there is still 'no guarantee'. Players needed to get tested regularly, but Dr Fauci maintained the possibility that they might not pull it off as safety cannot be guaranteed.

Also read | NBA 22 team playoff update: NBA offers clarity on tiebreakers with uneven schedule for NBA teams going to Orlando

What are the safety protocols taken by the NBA?

The NBA is currently discussing various safety protocols before the season resumes in July. While players will be allowed to golf and eat at restaurants outside the facility, they will need to follow strict social distancing measures. ESPN further reported that everyone will be tested for COVID-19 daily within the contained environment. If a player tests positive, the league will remove him from the venue and quarantine him individually while continuing the games.

Disney employees will also maintain strict protocols and will not be allowed to enter the players' rooms. Crowding in places will also be monitored constantly. As per Adrian Wojnarowski, the league is now finalizing terms about return-to-play with several players on a conference call. Previously, there were reports about certain players being unhappy about the return as it is unsafe.

Also read | NBA playoff update: NBA teams going to Orlando and NBA 22 team playoff details

Sources: As NBA and NBPA are finalizing terms on return-to-play plan today, there’s a faction of players discussing as a group whether restarting season in the Orlando bubble is a good idea. Several dozen players participated in a conference call in last 24 hours to discuss it. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 10, 2020

(Image source: AP)