When Will The NBA Season Start Again? NBA's 22-team Playoff Format Approved By Officials

After NBA Commissioner Adam Silver suspended the 2019-20 season on March 11 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the league is gearing up for a return in July. On June 4, the NBA Board of Governors approved the plan suggested for the NBA return, with only Portland Trail Blazers voting against the proposal. A day later, the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) also confirmed and approved the plan. While the official schedule is yet to be released, tentative dates and a basic timeline has been provided by the league.

The NBA Board of Governors today approved a competitive format to restart the 2019-20 season with 22 teams returning to play and a tentative start date of Friday, July 31.



Where and when will the NBA season start again?

The league is targeting July 31 as the restart date for their season, with teams travelling to Orlando on July 7. Training camps will commence after the teams arrive in Orlando. As per reports, the teams could play a few preseason games before restarting the season. The league has decided to play all games at Walt Disney World in Orlando. The location is stated to be apt for the games, with facilities available to host the season in the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. No fans will be allowed in attendance at the games. Reports also add that NBA and Disney will soon reveal the finalised schedule.

How many teams will return in July?

Eight Eastern Conference playoff teams:

Milwaukee Bucks (53-12 win-loss record)

Toronto Raptors (46-18)

Boston Celtics (43-21)

Miami Heat (41-24)

Indiana Pacers (39-26)

Philadelphia 76ers (39-26)

Brooklyn Nets (30-34)

Orlando Magic (30-35)

Eight Western Conference playoff teams:

Los Angeles Lakers (49-14)

Los Angeles Clippers (44-20)

Denver Nuggets (43-22)

Utah Jazz (41-23)

Oklahoma City Thunder (40-24)

Houston Rockets (40-24)

Dallas Mavericks (40-27)

Memphis Grizzlies (32-33)

Six teams within six games for a playoff spot:

Portland Trail Blazers (29-37)

New Orleans Pelicans (28-36)

Sacramento Kings (28-36)

San Antonio Spurs (27-36)

Phoenix Suns (26-39)

Washington Wizards (24-40)

Format after the NBA resumes play in July

As per reports, the plan to resume the season includes 13 Western Conference teams and nine Eastern Conference teams. Eight regular-season games will be played along with a possible play-in tournament to decide the eighth seed before moving on the playoffs. The top 16 teams from both conferences will be joined by teams who are within six games of occupying the eighth place in the Eastern and Western Conferences.

There will be a play-in tournament to decide the final playoff spot, which will be between the No. 8 and No. 9 teams. The ninth seed will be included if they finish the regular season within four games of eighth place. If that happens, the No. 8 seed will play in a double-elimination tournament and the No. 9 seed will play a single-elimination tournament. Currently, Milwaukee Bucks are leading the league, while Los Angeles Lakers are leading the Western Conference.

TEAM REMAINING GAMES Boston Celtics Bucks, Wizards, Raptors, Nets, Wizards, Blazers, Grizzlies, Heat Brooklyn Nets Clippers, Kings, Wizards, Celtics, Magic, Clippers, Magic, Blazers Dallas Mavericks Suns, Clippers, Kings, Blazers, Suns, Rockets, Jazz, Bucks Denver Nuggets Spurs, Lakers, Clippers, Thunder, Raptors, Heat, Spurs, Thunder Houston Rockets Lakers, Blazers, Kings, Bucks, Mavericks, Pacers, 76ers, Raptors Indiana Pacers 76ers, Heat, Suns, Magic, Rockets, Kings, Clippers, Lakers LA Clippers Nets, Pelicans, Mavericks, Nuggets, Suns, Nets, Pacers, Thunder LA Lakers Rockets, Nuggets, Jazz, Jazz, Raptors, Pacers, Trail Blazers, Heat or Magic Memphis Grizzlies Blazers, Jazz, Spurs, Thunder, Bucks, Pelicans, Pelicans, Celtics Miami Heat Bucks, Pacers, Thunder, Nuggets, Suns, Celtics, Raptors, Lakers or Trail Blazers Milwaukee Bucks Celtics, Heat, Grizzlies, Wizards, Rockets, Wizards, Mavericks, Raptors New Orleans Pelicans Kings, Jazz, Clippers, Spurs, Grizzlies, Kings, Grizzlies, Magic Oklahoma City Thunder Jazz, Wizards, Grizzlies, Nuggets, Heat, Nuggets, Suns, Clippers Orlando Magic Pacers, Kings, Nets, Nets, Pelicans, 76ers, Raptors, Lakers or Trail Blazers Philadelphia 76ers Pacers, Wizards, Raptors, Blazers, Suns, Rockets, Magic, Spurs Phoenix Suns Mavericks, Pacers, Clippers, Mavericks, 76ers, Wizards, Heat, Thunder Portland Trail Blazers Grizzlies, Rockets, Mavericks, 76ers, Celtics, Nets, Lakers, Heat or Magic Sacramento Kings Pelicans, Nets, Mavericks, Rockets, Magic, Pelicans, Pacers, Spurs San Antonio Spurs Nuggets, Grizzlies, Pelicans, Jazz, Jazz, Nuggets, Kings, 76ers Toronto Raptors 76ers, Celtics, Nuggets, Lakers, Bucks, Rockets, Heat, Magic Utah Jazz Thunder, Pelicans, Grizzlies, Lakers, Lakers, Spurs, Spurs, Mavericks Washington Wizards Celtics, Thunder, 76ers, Nets, Bucks, Celtics, Suns, Bucks

How will the league handle safety protocols for the NBA return?

Currently, the NBPA is discussing the various safety protocols. Players, coaches and employees living in Orlando will have to follow safety protocols laid out by the NBA. While players will be allowed to golf and eat at restaurants, they will need to follow social distance measures. ESPN reported that everyone will be tested for the virus daily within a contained environment. If a player tests positive, the league will remove him from the environment and quarantine the player individually while continuing the games. Employees working at Disney will also maintain strict protocols and will not be allowed into the players' rooms. Crowding in places will also be monitored constantly.

