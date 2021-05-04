Drake Makes 3-year-old Son Adonis Watch LeBron Playing, His Reaction Leaves Fans In Awe

Canadian rapper Drake and his son, Adonis share the same love for the game of basketball. Earlier on Tuesday, the rapper took to Instagram to share a video of his son watching LeBron James playing while the NBA superstar was with the Miami Heat. Fans on social media, however, were left in awe at how the Drake son, Adonis was left mesmerized by the 17-time All-Star's incredible ability on the court.

Drake son Adonis Graham video: Adonis watching LeBron leaves fans in awe

On Tuesday, Drake posted a video on Instagram in which his three-year-old son Adonis was watching LeBron flaunt his skills while the NBA legend was plying his trade with the Miami Heat. Adonis was watching a highlight reel on a laptop with LeBron showing off his stunning slams, defensive ability and no-look passing range. Adonis was clearly hooked onto the screen and didn't even realize that his father was filming his reactions.

Towards the end of the 36-second Drake's son LeBron James video, Adonis then looked towards his father and said, "Oh my gosh", visibly left in awe of LeBron's style of play and passion. It took the three-year-old a while to realize that his father was actually filming the whole sequence but the look on Adonis' face was that of almost every NBA fan when they watch LeBron James perform at his best on the court. Drake had previously posted videos of Adonis playing basketball on Instagram and from his son's reactions to watching LeBron, it was quite clear that Adonis is a big fan of the four-time NBA champion.

However, fans on social media were also left in awe of Adonis' reactions to LeBron James playing. On Twitter, one wrote, "Drake's son is sooo adorable. His reactions to watching LeBron James was the best thing I saw today." Another added about the Adonis Graham video, "LeBron was playing on another level at Miami. Good to know that Drake's son also is able to recognize a top-quality player when he sees one." A third commented, "Drake's son is hooked onto that screen. But I don't blame him, even I am the same when LeBron is on the court."

LeBron spent four seasons with the Miami Heat, winning the NBA championship in 2012 and 2013. He then returned to Cleveland and helped them clinch their first NBA championship for the first time in the history of the organization in 2016. He then moved to the Los Angeles Lakers and won the NBA Championship with the Western Conference giants last year. The 35-year-old is currently out of action with an ankle injury but will be hoping to return soon as the NBA playoffs approach closer with each passing day.

Image Credits - AP, Drake Instagram