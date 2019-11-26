Drake Mocks Joel Embiid For Scoring ZERO Points Against Toronto Raptors

Toronto Raptors made their way to a crucial 101-96 win against Philadelphia 76ers in the Eastern Conference of the NBA. The defending champions gained some momentum as they brushed aside the 76ers by being solid in defence. Joel Embiid, in particular, was silenced by the Raptors defence as he registered the worst figures in his NBA career.

A star-studded backstage crew at the 76ers vs Raptors game

Drake. Meek Mill. Kyle Lowry. Quite a star studded backstage crew after that Raptors win. pic.twitter.com/h4zUF5JKXG — Mike Bohn (@MikeBohnMMA) November 26, 2019

Hip-hop icon Drake mocks 76ers' Joel Embiid after his disastrous outing in Toronto

Joel Embiid tonight:

0/11, 0 Points in 32min



Drake roasted him 😂 pic.twitter.com/S0sozD1LRZ — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) November 26, 2019

Joel Embiid, who was doubtful to feature against the Raptors with an illness, registered his first scoreless outing in the NBA. In addition to that, 76ers’ star Joel Embiid shot 0 for 11 from the floor and missed all three of his free throw attempts. It's the first scoreless performance of his professional career. His frustration was evident on the court which led to hip-hop icon Drake adding to his woes. Drake sarcastically clapped Embiid's omission from the court as the latter stared back with a look of angst. The Raptors play Philly again on December 8. Will Joel Embiid get his revenge?

Embiid just walked by Drake and said “I’ll be back” ...Thursday @Raptors it’s on... — Leo Rautins (@LeoRautins) May 8, 2019

Meanwhile, Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo continues his hot-form in the NBA

🦌 @Giannis_An34 (50 PTS, 14 REB, 0 TOs) is the 4th player in @NBAHistory to record 50 PTS, 10 REB & 0 TOs in a game since TOs became an official stat in 1977-78! #SAPStatLineOfTheNight pic.twitter.com/V3ARj50ib8 — NBA.com/Stats (@nbastats) November 26, 2019

