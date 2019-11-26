The Debate
The Debate
Drake Mocks Joel Embiid For Scoring ZERO Points Against Toronto Raptors

Basketball News

Hip-hop icon and Raptors fan Drake mocked Philadelphia 76ers' star - Joel Embiid - after the latter registered the worst figures of his career in the NBA.

Written By Daniel Arambur | Mumbai | Updated On:
Drake

Toronto Raptors made their way to a crucial 101-96 win against Philadelphia 76ers in the Eastern Conference of the NBA. The defending champions gained some momentum as they brushed aside the 76ers by being solid in defence. Joel Embiid, in particular, was silenced by the Raptors defence as he registered the worst figures in his NBA career.

 A star-studded backstage crew at the 76ers vs Raptors game

Hip-hop icon Drake mocks 76ers' Joel Embiid after his disastrous outing in Toronto

Joel Embiid, who was doubtful to feature against the Raptors with an illness, registered his first scoreless outing in the NBA. In addition to that, 76ers’ star Joel Embiid shot 0 for 11 from the floor and missed all three of his free throw attempts. It's the first scoreless performance of his professional career. His frustration was evident on the court which led to hip-hop icon Drake adding to his woes. Drake sarcastically clapped Embiid's omission from the court as the latter stared back with a look of angst. The Raptors play Philly again on December 8. Will Joel Embiid get his revenge? 

Meanwhile, Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo continues his hot-form in the NBA 

Published:
