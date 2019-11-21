NBA Trade Rumours: Andre Iguodala Could Make Stunning Move To Denver Nuggets

With the 2019 season of NBA underway, many franchises are seeing the positive and negative sides of their team. Some teams are happy with their performance, but some are looking for a change. Few teams at the bottom of the rankings need a star player to boost the performance of their current squad. Some teams are just one player away from joining the elite list of the league. And the only way to get strong players in their teams is through trades. Though these trades are not confirmed, any one of these NBA trade rumours could come to be true down the line.

NBA: Trade Rumours that might come true

San Antonio Spurs may welcome Kevin Love of the Cleveland Cavaliers

San Antonio Spurs have been in decent form and they have not been terrible this season. However, they need someone who can elevate their performance. That’s where Kevin Love of the Cleveland Cavaliers comes in. Matt Ellentuck at SB Nation suggested that San Antonio Spurs’ LaMarcus Aldridge may join Cavaliers in exchange for Kevin Love. This trade may just happen down the road as Spurs could use a player like Kevin Love on their side.

Andre Iguodala to the Denver Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets does not require a roster shakeup, but adding a veteran player like Andre Iguodala in their squad will elevate their performance. Maurice Bobb of Bleacher Report recently stated that the Denver Nuggets will be the most perfect fit for the Memphis Grizzlies veteran. Iguodala has himself made it very clear that he wants a trade, but he still hasn’t got one. Many say that the Nuggets have let go of Mason Plumlee to get Andre Iguodala from Memphis.

Aaron Gordon Interesting Several Teams

Aaron Gordon of the Orlando Magic is yet to ask for a trade, but many teams including his current team would want him on his side. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Gordon is interested in many teams. The thing to note here is that Orlando Magic has shown no interest in actually making a trade. According to many, picking Aaron Gordon in their team will be beneficial as he is a good player.

