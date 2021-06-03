Draymond Green And Charles Barkley Banter On NBA On TNT Leaves Fans Entertained

Quick links:
Draymond Green was back on NBA on TNT, this time exchanging banter with Charles Barkley. The Golden State Warriors icon was a studio analyst and managed to entertain fans during his fun chat with Barkley. Fans reacted on social media, giving their opinions on what Green has to say.
“Good luck, Chuck.” 😂@Money23Green wasn’t feeling Chuck’s Bucks-Nets prediction. pic.twitter.com/A40rmRIHVH— NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 31, 2021
While on the show, Ernie Johnson asked Green about an Eastern Conference playoff prediction. Green, probably aware of how the Nets' popularity as favorites to win this season, chose Brooklyn Nets. Barkley had to make a comment and interrupted to say the Giannis Antetokounmpo-led Milwaukee Bucks are ready to take on the Nets in Round 2. "Good luck, Chuck," was all Green said in return.
"I'd love to see you press the button"@Money23Green got to see Chuck make a guarantee on the Clippers beating Dallas 😂 pic.twitter.com/BxgcQ6DWDg— NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) June 1, 2021
At one point, Green got Barkley to guarantee that the Los Angeles Clippers are going to beat the Dallas Mavericks and an unstoppable Luka Doncic. The series was tied 2-2 then. Now, the Mavericks have a 3-2, fans rooting for a six-game win. Barkley stated that the Clippers had the series in their hands, to which Green urged Barkley to press the button – which a co-host presses when they are sure their prediction will work.
Mavs in 6.— Tony Blundetto (@AnimalBlundetto) June 1, 2021
Chuck has hit that button more this playoffs then Ben Simmons has hit free throws— Kawhi Burner (@FunGuyBurner) June 1, 2021
Not strong enough...now we have tough decisions in the offseason starting this week😞— Clipper nation213 (@CNation213) June 1, 2021
That being said, Green will be on TNT until June 4 (June 5 IST). With the Warriors eliminated from the NBA playoffs after the play-in loss, Green and the Warriors will be facing another challenge next season. The team will have Klay Thompson back, undoubtedly raising expectations people have from the team.
Draymond Green says you don’t put draft picks around all stars in reference to Washington but also reflects the Warriors currently: pic.twitter.com/pSFqihbhSN— Alex. 👋 (@Dubs4O8) June 3, 2021