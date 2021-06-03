Draymond Green And Charles Barkley Banter On NBA On TNT Leaves Fans Entertained

Draymond Green was back on NBA on TNT, this time exchanging banter with Charles Barkley. The Golden State Warriors icon was a studio analyst and managed to entertain fans during his fun chat with Barkley. Fans reacted on social media, giving their opinions on what Green has to say.

What happened on NBA on TNT? Draymond Green, Charles Barkley entertain fans

While on the show, Ernie Johnson asked Green about an Eastern Conference playoff prediction. Green, probably aware of how the Nets' popularity as favorites to win this season, chose Brooklyn Nets. Barkley had to make a comment and interrupted to say the Giannis Antetokounmpo-led Milwaukee Bucks are ready to take on the Nets in Round 2. "Good luck, Chuck," was all Green said in return.

"I'd love to see you press the button"@Money23Green got to see Chuck make a guarantee on the Clippers beating Dallas 😂 pic.twitter.com/BxgcQ6DWDg — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) June 1, 2021

At one point, Green got Barkley to guarantee that the Los Angeles Clippers are going to beat the Dallas Mavericks and an unstoppable Luka Doncic. The series was tied 2-2 then. Now, the Mavericks have a 3-2, fans rooting for a six-game win. Barkley stated that the Clippers had the series in their hands, to which Green urged Barkley to press the button – which a co-host presses when they are sure their prediction will work.

Fan reactions

Mavs in 6. — Tony Blundetto (@AnimalBlundetto) June 1, 2021

Chuck has hit that button more this playoffs then Ben Simmons has hit free throws — Kawhi Burner (@FunGuyBurner) June 1, 2021

Not strong enough...now we have tough decisions in the offseason starting this week😞 — Clipper nation213 (@CNation213) June 1, 2021

That being said, Green will be on TNT until June 4 (June 5 IST). With the Warriors eliminated from the NBA playoffs after the play-in loss, Green and the Warriors will be facing another challenge next season. The team will have Klay Thompson back, undoubtedly raising expectations people have from the team.

Draymond Green says you don’t put draft picks around all stars in reference to Washington but also reflects the Warriors currently: pic.twitter.com/pSFqihbhSN — Alex. 👋 (@Dubs4O8) June 3, 2021

NBA playoffs 2021 bracket for Round 2

Eastern Conference

Milwaukee Bucks (No. 3) vs Brooklyn Nets (No. 2)

Philadelphia 76ers (No. 1) vs Atlanta Hawks (No. 5)

Western Conference

Utah Jazz (No. 1) vs Dallas Mavericks or Los Angeles Clippers

(Image credits: NBA on TNT Twitter)