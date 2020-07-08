Kevin Durant's $1 Million Investment Turned Into $15 Million After Uber Acquired Postmates

In 2016, Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant invested around $1 million in the then-startup food delivery business Postmates. As per recent reports, the Kevin Durant investments with Postmates will now earn the 31-year-old players approximately $15 million. Durant is currently rehabilitating from an Achilles heels injury he and will miss the upcoming NBA restart in Orlando, Florida.

Kevin Durant turned a $1M investment from 2016 into $15M after Uber acquired Postmates, per @Forbes



Easy money.

Last week, it was reported that Uber Technologies are talking to Postmates about purchasing the food delivery business for around $2.6 billion. The deal was finalized on Monday (Tuesday IST), which revealed that the 10-time NBA All-Star will earn around $15 million from his investment in the company. As per Forbes, the Kevin Durant investments company Thirty Five Ventures currently has 15 employees who work full time to analyse Durant's investments and endorsements along with coming up with ways to expand his brand.

Durant co-founded the business with his agent and manager Rich Kleiman. As per reports, Durant's brand is growing at a rapid rate as they have made a $15 million profit over a four-year timeframe with a $1 million investment.

Kevin Durant net worth

Kevin Durant has invested in micro investing app @acorns, which rounds up credit/debit card purchases to next dollar & invests that $. — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) September 14, 2016

As per Celebrity Net Worth, Durant's net worth is at $170 million. The two-time NBA champion has reportedly invested over $15 million in over 40 startup companies and organizations. As per Forbes, Durant is the world's seventh highest-paid athlete this year with an income of $64 million. During an interview with Forbes six months ago, Durant stated that wants to use his checks to 'create true generational wealth'.

As per reports, his gains on paper had topped 400 percent in late 2019. Over the span of his 13-year NBA career, Durant has made $500 million with salary and endorsements. In June, Durant was also reported as an investor in Major League Soccer’s team Philadelphia Union. Durant apparently purchased a 5 percent stake in the club. As per reports, the team is valued at $325 million. Forbes had valued the team at $240 million last November. Coinbase, Rubrik, LimeBike, The Player’s Tribune and investment app Acorns are some of the businesses Durant has purchased stock in.

