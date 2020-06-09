Kevin Durant Spending $170m Fortune On Investments, Cars And Charitable Causes

Kevin Durant is among the world's highest-paid NBA players, ranking below only LeBron James and Steph Curry. As per Forbes, Durant's net worth currently stands at $170 million, which makes Durant one of the richest NBA players of all time. Recent reports state the 31-year-old Brooklyn Nets star spends his fortune on various investments, cars, properties and charities.

Kevin Durant investments

Kevin Durant has invested in micro investing app @acorns, which rounds up credit/debit card purchases to next dollar & invests that $. — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) September 14, 2016

As per reports, a major part of Durant's income goes into investments. Durant has reportedly invested in over 30 businesses in the US as of 2019. Coinbase, Rubrik, LimeBike, Postmates, The Player’s Tribune and investment app Acorns are some of the businesses Durant has purchased stock in.

Kevin Durant car collection

Durant is also known for collecting various luxury vehicles. Durant has been often seen driving a Ferrari California, which costs approximately $200,000. A Lamborghini, Range Rovers, Ferraris, Porsches, various Mercedes-Benz models and a classic 1966 Ford GT 40 are some of the other cars he owns. His Chevrolet Camaro SS is reported to be one of his more customised cars with matte red paint and pinstripes on the hood that is similar to his line of sneakers.

Kevin Durant's properties

Apart from investments and cars, Durant has reportedly spent around $30 million and has bought houses in various parts of the US. Durant apparently likes selling his houses frequently before investing in a new property. Durant recently sold his Malibu house. Durant's Oakland house, which he was staying in while playing for the Golden State Warriors, was recently listed for $6 million.

Durant's charitable causes

Over the course of his NBA career, Durant has donated to various charities, A few years ago, Durant donated $10 million to aid children in his native of Prince George County, Maryland to help them attend college. His donations helped create the first College Track programme on the USA's east coast which helped improve college entry rates for children coming from low-income families. Durant also donated $57,000 to the private school Positive Tomorrows which was meant for homeless children in Oklahoma City, where he played for eight seasons before moving to the Warriors. Durant reportedly donated $1 million to Red Cross for tornado relief and $3 million to the University of Texas to help their basketball program.

(Image source: @easymoneysniper Instagram)