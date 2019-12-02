Dwyane Wade Slams Trolls Who Criticised His Son's Fake Nails, Crop Top

On Saturday, Dwyane Wade defended his 12-year-old son – Zion Wade – by shutting down social media trolls. Last week, the retired NBA player had defended his wife and actress Gabrielle Union after she had been reportedly fired from America's Got Talent after complaining about various issues on the set of the show. After Dwyane Wade and celebrities like Debra Messing and Ellen Pompeo spoke for Union, she posted a family photo on Thanksgiving to express her gratitude for the love and support. However, their 12-year-old was criticised for wearing a crop top and fake nails.

Dwyane Wade's son receives flak on social media for wearing a crop top and fake nails

As a parent my only goal is that my kids feel that i see them , love them and support them. https://t.co/ZrJp9WFdbi — DWade (@DwyaneWade) November 30, 2019

I’ve seen some post-thanksgiving hate on social about my family photo. Stupidity is apart of this world we live in—so i get it. But here’s the thing—I’ve been chosen to lead my family not y’all. So we will continue to be us and support each other with pride, love & a smile! ✌🏾 — DWade (@DwyaneWade) November 30, 2019

Shout out D. Wade for setting the example of a Black father loving and accepting their children as they are. There’d be a lot less trauma in our community if more Black dads were like this. https://t.co/F63IVqQbhy — Financial literacy is capitalist propaganda. (@mattblessesyou) November 29, 2019

People commented on the photo, asking the 'boy to dress manly'. Many also criticised Dwyane Wade and Union for allowing their son to wear fake nails. The family has not yet addressed Zion's sexuality, but Union, along with Zion's mother Siovaughn Funches, attended the Miami Beach Pride Parade in April. They also launched a T-shirt line to support the LGBTQ+ youth community in fall. Many people supported Dwayne Wade and Union, praising them for letting their son be himself. Dwayne Wade commented on the matter, saying that he supports his family no matter what, and added that stupidity will always be a part of our world. Dwayne Wade also stated that their family will continue being themselves and supporting themselves. Many people wanted haters to leave Dwayne Wade alone, as he is a good father and loves his children.

