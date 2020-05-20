ESPN Game 6 The Movie To Serve As Epilogue To The Last Dance: Gregg Winik

ESPN will televise a cinematic production of the Game 6 1998 NBA Finals, entitled ‘Game 6: The Movie,’ on Wednesday at 9 PM ET (6.30 AM IST) after the enormous success of The Last Dance. The Last Dance has received plaudits from all across the globe focusing on the final year of the Chicago Bulls dynasty and Michael Jordan's time at the franchise. The ESPN-Netflix docu-series has been hailed of the best sports documentaries by fans and the planned telecast of ESPN Game 6 The Movie is likely to keep NBA fans engaged amidst the coronavirus lockdown.

ESPN Game 6 The Movie: Game 6 1998 NBA finals movie added to ESPN TV schedule post Last Dance success

After The Last Dance ESPN success, the broadcasters have decided to add ESPN Game 6 The Movie to the ESPN TV schedule. ESPN Game 6 The movie will serve as as a postscript to The Last Dance, which concluded on Sunday (Monday IST) with Episodes 9 and 10. The ESPN Game 6 the movie will feature game footage captured by five NBA entertainment cameras and signals the first time that the game has been available to watch in high-definition.

The Game 6 1998 NBA finals has been highly regarded as one of the most dramatic games in NBA history, sealed by Michael Jordan’s game-winning shot. ESPN claims that The Game 6 1998 NBA finals telecast will use archived material from the NBA, featuring exclusive, never-before-seen game footage by five different cameras.

ESPN announces it will broadcast ESPN’s Game 6: The Movie, a telecast from the 1998 Finals with exclusive, never-before-seen game footage and for the first time in high definition.



This Wednesday at 9pm ET. — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) May 18, 2020

ESPN Game 6 The movie: Game 6 1998 NBA finals movie to serve as The Last Dance's epilogue

Executive Producer Gregg Winik, who was a cameraman for NBA Entertainment during that Bulls championship season, said the brainstorming about ESPN Game 6 the Movie started by compiling the last 40 seconds of the game for the final episode of The Last Dance. Winik and his team were able to compile footage and started to lay in the same to get the complete product and expand into a project of its own. Winik, in a statement, said that the film footage paired with the original telecast commentary, creates a unique multi-media experience the likes of which have never been seen before. He added that the ESPN Game 6 The movie will serve a perfect epilogue to The Last Dance.

