Reggie Miller Initially Passed On The Last Dance Interview Since There Was 'too Much Pain'

Michael Jordan's documentary The Last Dance released its final episodes on Sunday (Monday IST) which provided insight into the fierce 1998 Eastern Conference Finals between the Chicago Bulls and the Indiana Pacers. Reggie Miller's Pacers gave the Bulls a run for their money, but Michael Jordan's side prevailed and reached the 1998 NBA Finals before completing their second three-peat. Reggie Miller was initially hesitant to feature in The Last Dance interview and his former teammate believes he didn’t want to do it because there was 'too much pain' from the loss to the all-conquering Bulls.

1998 NBA Finals: Reggie Miller was hesitant to feature in The Last Dance interview, reveals director Jason Hehir

Speaking on ESPN’s Jalen & Jacoby show, Jason Hehir revealed that his team tried contacting Reggie Miller but the NBA Hall of Famer did not get back to them. Hehir added that he didn't know if Miller was doing it on purpose but stated that the Pacers legend finally agreed to The Last Dance interview. The director believes Reggie Miller's Pacers had an incredible squad and the loss to the Bulls in Game 7 must sting still to this day.

Hehir claimed that the Pacers would have won the NBA Finals in any other year. Reggie Miller's former teammate and host, Jalen Rose revealed that it was 'too much pain' for the former Pacers star to relive their shattered dreams of reaching the 1998 NBA Finals in The Last Dance interview. Rose, who was also part of the Bulls vs Pacers Eastern Conference Finals, revealed that Miller was hesitant and did not want to do The Last Dance interview. Reggie Miller, in the end, agreed to give The Last Dance interview and featured in the final episodes of the ESPN/Netflix docu-series.

Michael Jordan championships: Reggie Miller has reverence and frustration for Bulls legend

Jason Hehir revealed that Pacers legend Reggie Miller has reverence and frustration when it comes to Michael Jordan. Hehir added that Miller's respect of the Bulls legend is clear when one hears him speak and the frustration is because Jordan kept him off the top of the mountain. Every team in the Eastern Conference had to get past the Chicago Bulls and could only then dream of playing in the NBA Finals. Reggie Miller's Indiana Pacers came close, losing in Game 7 of the Bulls vs Pacers Eastern Conference Finals in 1998. It marked only the second time that Michael Jordan played Game 7 of an NBA playoff. Michael Jordan proceeded to the 1998 NBA Finals and won his sixth NBA title.

