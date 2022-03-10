Ex-basketball Player Equates Escape Experience From War-hit Ukraine To 'Call Of Duty' Game

31-year-old American basketball player Maurice Creek recently revealed insights regarding his traumatic experience in the war-torn country of Ukraine after Russia invaded the country over a fortnight ago. The former NCAA player moved to Mykolaiv in Ukraine last December to play for MBC Mykolaiv and spent two days in a bomb shelter in Mykolaiv, before travelling 130 miles to Odessa on February 28 and arriving at the Moldovan border. He spent nine hours in the immigration line before travelling to Romania and reuniting with his family on March 3.

Meanwhile, speaking to ABC, Creek related his escape from Ukraine to the weapon-based combat game, ‘Call of Duty’. Exemplifying the situation in Ukraine, Creek said it reminded him of Call of Duty, citing the continuous sirens, pilot jets constantly darting overheads and staying at the bomb shelter. "You start really feeling the actual effects of the war. Like, I was getting jets going across my building, then I have to go to the bomb shelter and I look on social media, you see one jet hit one lady's house like with a bomb like you know, with a missile. And it's like, dude, I'm not sleeping today. I'm not doing that. I'm paranoid, terrified,” Creek added.

'Like somebody just took the plug out,' says Maurice Creek

The 31-year-old further elaborated on the dire geopolitical chaos in Eastern Europe owing to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. Nighttime was the scariest moment for Creek as there were no lights and it was pitch black. "I'm talking about it looked like if you had a plug, and you could plug every light to the city like somebody just took the plug out and the whole city was black," he added. Explaining it further, Creek said it was like nothing can be felt or seen, which made him wonder if he will be able to spot any Russian soldier if anyone enters the building.

Meanwhile, Creek also revealed that phone calls, emails, texts, and social media support were some of the factors that helped him in Ukraine, alongside the prayers from people. He further expressed his thoughts on the people stuck in Ukraine by saying they should never lose hope. “You either strive and do what you need to do or you are going to starve by not doing what you need to do, but always keep hope, anything is possible at the end of the day,” Creek said in conclusion. Creek played four seasons of college basketball for the Indiana Hoosiers and one season for the George Washington Colonials.

(Image: AP)