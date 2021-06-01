Fan Tackled At Wizards Game: How Social Media And NBA Stars Reacted To The Incident

On Monday, a fan at Game 4 of the Philadelphia-Washington playoff series at the Wizards’ Capital One Arena ran onto the court and was tackled by a security guard in the third quarter. The fan ran onto the floor near midcourt and jumped to touch the bottom of the backboard before he was tackled. A few hours later, Monumental Sports and Entertainment announced that the fan would be banned from the venue and that charges were forthcoming.

The Washington Wizards avoided the first-round sweep with a 122-114 victory over the Philadephia 76ers in Monday's Game 4 at Capital One Arena. Bradley Beal, Russell Westbrook and Rui Hachimura led the way in a balanced effort for the Wizards, who finally defeated the Sixers after losing all three regular-season matchups as well. Beal racked up 27 points, four assists and four rebounds while Westbrook managed 19 points, 21 rebounds and 14 assists.

The more concerning factor in the defeat for the Sixers was that Joel Embiid, who was dominating the show during his time on the court, left the game in the first half with a knee injury. A solid showing from Tobias Harris also wasn't enough for the Sixers, but the team still have three more opportunities to win one more game to eliminate Washington. He finished with 21 points, 13 rebounds and 5 assists while Ben Simmons ended the game with 13 points, 12 rebounds and three assists.

Amid the Wizards' first win over the Sixers this season, a fan at the Capitol One Arena made a nuisance of himself when he ran onto the court during the third quarter, causing an immediate stoppage. The fan, who was running around near the Sixers bench celebrating, was tackled by a security guard and led off the court where he was placed on the ground, cuffed in the tunnel, and then taken away.

The fan that was apprehended by Capital One Arena Special Police after attempting to breach the court will be banned from the arena and charges are being pursued with DC MPD, the Washington Wizards say. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) June 1, 2021

It was later confirmed that the fan was arrested and banned from attending games at the arena. Fans on social media were quick to react to the shocking incident. One wrote, "How can a fan just run onto the court like that? Where is the security?" while another added, "This is so dangerous and stupid from that fan. Even more so as they don't know whether the intruder had COVID-19 or not." A third added, "Fans at NBA games are just being so silly first the popcorn incident with Westbrook, then Trae Young being spat, Kyrie Irving having stuff thrown at him and now this. It's just getting ridiculous."

