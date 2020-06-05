Fiona Moriarty-McLaughlin Fired After LeBron James Drew Attention To 'fake Activism' Video

Fiona Moriarty-McLaughlin was reportedly fired by The Washington Examiner after she was captured pretending to be an activist for the sake of social media popularity. Fiona Moriarty-McLaughlin, reportedly a journalist, was subject to heavy criticism on social media after a video went viral on social media where she appeared posing with an African-American construction worker with a power drill in her hand. The journalist received a lot of flak on social media after her 'fake activism' mishap was brought to the attention of the masses when LeBron James slammed her on Twitter.

Fiona Moriarty-McLaughlin fake activism: LeBron James on Fiona Moriarty-McLaughlin

The video, which went viral on social media, saw a woman - later identified to be Fiona Moriarty-McLaughlin - posing with the construction worker with a drill in her hand. She then hands him the power tool and can be heard saying, "Thank you so much." Moriarty-McLaughlin then enters into a black Mercedes-Benz along with her alleged boyfriend, who was seen clicking the photo. The staged set-up to get likes on Instagram did not please LeBron James, who has been busy speaking out against police brutality in the aftermath of the death of George Floyd.

LeBron James retweeted the video with a series of emojis to express his disappointment. It was later reported that Moriarty-McLaughlin deleted all her social media accounts in the aftermath of the incident.

Fiona Moriarty-McLaughlin fired

Within 24 hours of her video going viral, Fiona Moriarty-McLaughlin was reportedly fired by The Washington Examiner. Yashar Ali, a contributor for the New York Post, broke the Fiona Moriarty-McLaughlin fired news on social media. The reports were later confirmed by the Daily Mail, that claim about a spokesman for The Washington Examiner addressed her firing after the staged incident.

I'm told that @Factswithfiona has been fired by the Washington Examiner. https://t.co/4dO0xsdiXP — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) June 2, 2020

Who is Fiona Moriarty-McLaughlin? Fiona Moriarty-McLaughlin fake activism

A senior at UC Santa Barbara, Moriarty-McLaughlin worked as an intern for The Washington Examiner. As per reports, she was a political commentary writer for the publication and also contributed content for the Spoon University. The 'Fiona Moriarty-McLaughlin fake activism' video instantly shot her to the negative limelight. Users on social media even blasted her for trying to capitalise on the turmoil in the United States.

Meanwhile Fiona Moriarty McLaughlin @factswithfiona stages a fake photo-op pretending to help cleanup after protests in Santa Monica. This is despicable. @dcexaminer how do you feel about your “reporter” creating fake news. I wonder what other stories she’s lied about. pic.twitter.com/K8cb7C02ij — Kirsten Allison (@KirstenAllison) June 2, 2020

This is a @dcexaminer employee and her name is Fiona Moriarty-McLaughlin aka @factswithfiona. She has made all her social media accounts private for obvious reasons but her Twitter bio says, “I’m just chasing the facts.” Here’s a fact for you Fiona, you are a piece of shit. https://t.co/cHYMlUMxXs — Michael Chiesa (@MikeMav22) June 3, 2020

There couldn’t be a better example of America’s left “solving problems” pic.twitter.com/nu0AKY8OvC — Big League Politics (@bigleaguepol) June 2, 2020

