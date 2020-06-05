Who Is Laura Ingraham? Why Are NBA, NFL Stars Bashing Fox News Host For Hypocrisy?

NBA players have accused FOX News host, Laura Ingraham, of hypocrisy after the latter defended Drew Brees for his controversial statements about protesting during the national anthem. An experienced television host, Ingraham apparently still has some bad blood with several NBA stars after she openly slammed LeBron James and Kevin Durant for their opinions on Donald Trump in 2018.

Also Read | Drew Brees' Jersey Burned By Saints Fans After His Comments On National Anthem Protests

Who is Laura Ingraham? LeBron James and Laura Ingraham

The host of talk show, The Ingraham Angle on FOX News, Laura Ingraham stirred controversy in 2018 when she infamously told LeBron James and fellow NBA star Kevin Durant to "shut up and dribble" after the duo shared their opinions on US President Donald Trump.

Laura Ingraham shut up and dribble video; watch

Also Read | Who is Laura Ingraham? LeBron James and Laura Ingraham: LeBron Blasts Ingraham For Defending Drew Brees

Who is Laura Ingraham? Laura Ingraham on Drew Brees

This time around Laura Ingraham opted to defend the Saints quarterback after his latest remarks were subject to a major controversy. Drew Brees was heavily criticised by NFL and NBA players after he said, "he will never agree" with NFL players kneeling during the national anthem. Speaking to Yahoo Finance, Brees explained kneeling during the national anthem is a sign of disrespect towards the country and the US flag. He further noted that he had his two grandfathers fight for the freedom of the US and just like his two grandfathers there are countless men who have and are defending the country. Brees believes protesting the national anthem would be disrespecting the armed forces

Brees was criticised for his comments by athletes and the general public alike. However, Laura Ingraham opted to defend the Saints quarterback as she believes he is entitled to have his opinion. "He’s allowed to have his views as to kneeling and what the flag means to him,” Ingraham said. "I mean, he’s a person. He has some worth, I would imagine. This is beyond football, though." Ingraham further slammed the critics of Brees and branded the situation as "totalitarian" and "Stalinist." She further said this controversy against the quarterback has ruined the team spirit of the New Orleans Saints.

Also Read | Who is Laura Ingraham? Drew Brees Apologises After Facing Backlash For His Remarks Amid Fight Against Racism

Who is Laura Ingraham? Laura Ingraham racist? NBA, NFL stars think so

NBA stars were quick to identify Laura Ingraham for her double standard statements after she favoured Drew Brees in the recent controversy. The likes of LA Lakers star LeBron James, Kyle Kuzma, Milwaukee Bucks center Robin Lopez, Golden State Warriors' Juan Toscano-Anderson and others joined the social media bashing of Ingraham.

LeBron James and Laura Ingraham: LeBron and others fire back at Ingraham

LeBron James claimed Laura Ingraham does not understand why the protests in the country are going on:

If you still haven’t figured out why the protesting is going on. Why we’re acting as we are is because we are simply F-N tired of this treatment right here! Can we break it down for you any simpler than this right here???? 🤦🏾‍♂️. And to my people don’t worry I won’t stop until I see https://t.co/e4pJ0PvwJj — LeBron James (@KingJames) June 4, 2020

Bucks star Robin Lopez turned the table on Laura Ingraham and said: "shut up and listen":

Somebody needs to tell @IngrahamAngle to Shut Up and Listen tho https://t.co/HwUMsPEveG — Robin Lopez (@rolopez42) June 4, 2020

NBA stars blast Laura Ingraham for her Drew Brees' defence:

Is anybody surprised??? Black basketball players “shut up and dribble”

White football player who agrees with her “he’s allowed to have is view” & “this is beyond football” and it’s so natural to them https://t.co/s7jCBjTreQ — De'Aaron Fox (@swipathefox) June 4, 2020

Funny how the narrative changes.... https://t.co/8Nch5KTUmc — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) June 4, 2020

THIS is the privilege we speak about https://t.co/SGBS8zSOY5 — Juan Toscano Anderson (@juanonjuan10) June 4, 2020

Or maybe you shouldn’t listen to a racist fox news reporter who sways the world by what she says on air. The man has his own school that preaches togetherness 🤡🤡🤡🤡 https://t.co/ou5hPGZ63r — kuz (@kylekuzma) June 4, 2020

NFL, MLB stars join NBA stars in criticising Ingraham

Wow... so Bron and KD need to shut up and dribble... but DREW BREES (white man) can have opinions... 🤦🏽‍♂️



RACISM!!! https://t.co/oFkafWRIBl — Keenan Allen (@Keenan13Allen) June 4, 2020

People like her are fucking disgusting https://t.co/2QbEnN5YCj — Mike Evans (@MikeEvans13_) June 4, 2020

KD and LeBron...sHuT uP aNd DrIbBlE! Drew Brees...he’s allowed to have an opinion. I pray y’all see the problem there! 🖤 — Marcus Stroman (@STR0) June 4, 2020

Also Read | Saints' Brees Takes the First Step Toward Mending Relationships