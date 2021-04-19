George Floyd Death Case: Derek Chauvin Trial Result Could Affect NBA Schedule, Here's How

Last May, George Floyd was killed by a man called Derek Chauvin in Minnesota. People around the USA protested for weeks, hoping to bring justice. The NBA was among those leading protests for the George Floyd death with players and teams voicing their support. The protests against police brutality continued, and will most likely take a stand followed the Derek Chauvin trial result.

George Floyd death: Will the NBA schedule be affected by the Derek Chauvin trial?

While at the NBA Bubble in Orlando, Florida, the Milwaukee Bucks decided to boycott their game after Jacob Blake's shooting in Wisconsin. It led to a string of postponements, not only in the NBA but also across sports. Now, as the Derek Chauvin trial result nears, the NBA schedule could be headed for a possible change.

According to reports, the NBA has asked teams to look out for the potential Derek Chauvin trial result. The impact could include the postponements of games. However, the league is also looking out for possible protests that break out, which leads to unrest in the country, also extending to the reaction by teams and players. Under those circumstances, the NBA has to be prepared for any possibility, especially if one or two nights worth of games are postponed.

What is the Derek Chauvin trial result time?

While an exact time is unavailable, closing arguments are expected to be out on Monday (Tuesday IST) this week. Chauvin is currently facing charges for second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter for Floyd's death. The former officer had his knee on Floyd's neck over nine minutes, ultimately claiming his life.

The video of the incident was shared online, going viral and gaining attention. The Black Lives Matter movement took a front seat, people leaving their houses to protest during the COVID-19 pandemic. Floyd's death seemed to spark a sea of protests, which continued diligently for weeks.

Per reports, Chauvin has pleaded "not guilty" for the charges pressed.

The fatal police shooting of Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black man, sparked chaos overnight just 10 miles from where ex-officer Derek Chauvin is on trial for the death of George Floyd.



A 7p curfew is in effect and the NBA, MLB & NHL postponed all of tonight's games in Minnesota pic.twitter.com/vI1NiOTyar — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) April 13, 2021

While the games were postponed last year over Blake's shooting, the NBA has continued their efforts to make a stand. Last week, the Minnesota Timberwolves and Brooklyn Nets game was postponed after Daunte Wright, a young unarmed man, was shot at a traffic stop in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota. The place where Wright was killed is apparently some distance away from where Floyd was killed.

