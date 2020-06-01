Giannis Antetokounmpo Left Speechless Following Tragic Death Of George Floyd

George Floyd's tragic death at the hands of Minneapolis policemen has led to widespread protests against police brutality in the United States. Over the last week, hoards of protestors have flocked to the streets in order to express their disbelief and outrage over the George Floyd death. NBA stars such as LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Dwyane Wade, Stephen Jackson, Jayson Tatum and others have voiced their outrage regarding the prevalent racism in the country and expressed solidarity with protestors over the last couple of days. Milwaukee Bucks star and reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, who was initially silent over the George Floyd death, also took to Twitter to express his opinion on the current situation that has led to riots in America.

George Floyd death

Milwaukee Bucks issue official statement condemning racism in America

Giannis on George Floyd's death

Milwaukee Bucks superstar calls for change in government policy

I really don’t know how to put into words exactly how I feel, but one thing I know for sure is that enough is enough! It’s time for change! #GeorgeFloyd #AhmaudArbery — Giannis Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) May 31, 2020

Giannis on George Floyd

Giannis Antetokounmpo posted the above tweet on his official handle on Sunday. In what was a straightforward message, Giannis Antetokounmpo called for unity among Americans at such a crucial stage in the country's history. Giannis Antetokounmpo and the rest of the Bucks stars expressed their solidarity with African-Americans who have been targeted repeatedly by police personnel. Protests against such instances of police brutality have entered day five now with certain foreign nations also joining in on the battle against racism. 'Justice for George Floyd' rallies were seen in London, Japan and Germany as well over the last weekend.

Racism in America

Minneapolis police officer, Derek Chauvin, who was identified as the man seen kneeling on George Floyd's neck which ultimately led to his demise has been taken into custody on third-degree murder and manslaughter charges. Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl Anthony-Towns was also seen out on the streets protesting despite losing his mother to COVID-19 in April. Last month, NBA stars also spoke out on the death of Ahmaud Arbery who was killed by white supremacists while he was out jogging.

LeBron James on George Floyd protests and racism in America

Is the media showing this??? I bet you they aren’t. 🤦🏾‍♂️. This is beautiful https://t.co/rKPuTIz7bC — LeBron James (@KingJames) June 1, 2020

