George Floyd Death Spurs Outcry Among NFL Stars As They Echo Colin Kaepernick's Message

The George Floyd death has caused an uproar in the NFL as stars echoed the message from Colin Kaepernick regarding police brutality in the USA. The George Floyd death news shocked and distressed a number of NFL players, as well as NBA superstar LeBron James, who re-ignited the Colin Kaepernick kneel campaign that took the sporting world by storm in 2016. Seattle Seahawks star Duane Brown and Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr were also part of the NFL players who expressed their outrage over the George Floyd death.

George Floyd death: Duane Brown distressed over police brutality in the US

While speaking to Tacoma News Tribune, Seattle Seahawks tackle Duane Brown was asked whether he found any change in the community following the Colin Kaepernick kneel incident four years ago but was quick to reply, 'No, not really'. Duane Brown then opened up on the tragic George Floyd death and explained why he failed to see any changes with the police brutality in the US. Duane Brown reiterated that the incident was simply sad and took to Instagram to send a heartfelt message in the wake of the George Floyd death.

George Floyd Death reignites Colin Kaepernick kneel message in 2016

In 2016, while playing for the San Francisco 49ers, Colin Kaepernick began kneeling during the national anthem to protest against the rampant and racially motivated police brutality in the US. The George Floyd death displayed a similar image of police brutality when a police officer kneeled on the 46-year-old George Floyd resulting in his death in Minneapolis. This led to an uproar of emotion and backlash from the sporting community in America, drawing comparison to Kaepernick's kneeling campaign.

If anybody that follows me is not outraged about these senseless attacks on BLACK MEN, please stop following me! If your spirit is not disturbed, please stop following me! This inflicted Pain but it will never inflict FEAR... sorry, were not made like that! #BlackMenMatter pic.twitter.com/A9tSSzOSh6 — Lisa Leslie (@LisaLeslie) May 27, 2020

Worlds honestly sickening. It really is..... no explanation — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) May 27, 2020

George Floyd death: Odell Beckham Jr and LeBron James express disgust over police brutality

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr took to Twitter to express outrage over George Floyd's death. The 27-year-old former Giants WR labelled the world "sickening" stating there was no explanation for the behaviour and actions of the police. Along with Odell Beckham Jr, NBA superstar LeBron James posted a strong message on Instagram highlighting the similarity of the Colin Kaepernick kneel in 2016. LA Lakers star LeBron James posted a picture of the time Colin Kaepernick kneeled during the national anthem to protest police treatment of the African-American community in the United States. The former 49ers QB claimed that the NFL 'blackballed' him for his protests as no NFL franchise opted to rope in the quarterback even as he participated in a workout earlier this season.

