Giannis Antetokounmpo Signed Extension Because He Didn't Want Fans To Burn His Jersey

Giannis Antetokounmpo put an end to all speculation surrounding his next possible destination after signing a new bumper contract with the Milwaukee Bucks. The Greek Freak signed the largest NBA contract ever, penning down a five-year $228.2 million on Tuesday. The supper max extension also includes an opt-out after the fourth year after their negotiations last several hours with the Bucks owners also involved in the talks.

Giannis contract extension: Greek Freak did not want fans to burn his jersey

Speaking of the Giannis extension in a Wednesday press conference, the Greek Freak said that it was a very easy decision for him to make and continue his journey with the Milwaukee Bucks. Replying to a question regarding his vision for the duration of his new contract, the 26-year-old said that he wanted to have kids and win NBA championships during his time with the Bucks. However, Giannis admitted the difficulty of the task at hand and added that no team guarantees a championship and it might take him 10 more years to win one.

The two-time reigning MVP said that he hoped his grandkids make a statue of him moving even further into the future. On another note, Giannis noted that he did not want young kids burning his jersey after he moved out of Milwaukee. Many NBA stars including the likes of LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Dwight Howard and Dwyane Wade all suffered the fate when they decided to move on from their draft teams. The 26-year-old said that it was always nice to see kids wear his jersey and are going to be able to watch him play.

Giannis also revealed that his mother was one of the reasons why he stayed put with the Bucks. The Greek Freak said that he sought his mother's counsel before signing the largest NBA contract ever, and asked her whether she wanted to move out of the city. When his mother declined, Giannis decided to stay put and said that Milwaukee is where he wants to play and raise his kids. The 26-year-old said that he knew what he wanted all summer, and questions regarding his future gave him a headache all summer.

(Image Courtesy: Bucks Instagram)