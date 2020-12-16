Bucks Co-owners Convinced Giannis To Sign Supermax Contract After 'hours Of Meeting'

Giannis Antetokounmpo – after months of rumours, reports and speculations – has finally agreed to a supermax extension with the Milwaukee Bucks. Following another postseason disappointment, many were convinced that Giannis was on his way out of Milwaukee. However, the two-time NBA MVP chose the Bucks and the $228.2 million contract – the largest deal in the NBA yet.

Breaking: Giannis Antetokounmpo says he is signing a contract extension with the Milwaukee Bucks. The two-time MVP will sign a five-year, $228.2 million supermax extension with the franchise, the largest deal in NBA history, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 15, 2020

Also read | Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks agree to $228M extension, will pen NBA's largest deal EVER

How did Bucks co-owners convince Giannis for the supermax contract?

While the Bucks finally have Giannis' commitment to the team, it certainly wasn't an easy feat for the team. As per reports, the co-owners Wes Edens and Marc Lasry met with Giannis about the contract, convincing him to stay with the team. Reports reveal that they flew to Chicago on December 12 with agent Alex Saratsis. In the end, they were able to convince Giannis.

Also read | LeBron James named NBA's Best Player over Giannis in survey of scouts, executives

Does the Milwaukee Bucks roster affect Giannis' decision?

The meeting apparently lasted for "several hours", where they explained their strategy going forward. This offseason, the Bucks roster has undergone some changes. This included their Jrue Holiday Bucks trade, which could help the team perform better during the playoffs. The team has revamped their bench, determined to win a title for the Bucks.

Also read | Giannis Antetokounmpo net worth: 'Greek Freak' signs record $228.2M contract with Bucks

This offseason, Robin Lopez, Kyle Korver, Ersan Ilyasova, Marvin Willaims and Sterling Brown have left, with DJ Augustin, Bobby Portis, Torrey Craig and Bryn Forbes joining the team. All new players should complement Giannis' game, amping up their defence and some veteran support in Augustin. The team also re-signed Pat Connaughton.

This is my home, this is my city.. I’m blessed to be able to be a part of the Milwaukee Bucks for the next 5 years. Let’s make these years count. The show goes on, let’s get it. 🤎🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/895tCBE9RK — Giannis Ugo Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) December 15, 2020

Also read | Giannis contract: Antetokounmpo deal breakdown, salary and other details

Giannis supermax contract

Worth $228.2 million over five years, Giannis' new contract extends his stay with the Bucks. Giannis is guaranteed $256 million over his next six NBA campaigns with a $45.6 million per annum average. The co-owners referred to Giannis as a "once in a generation player" they are excited to sign, thanking him and his family for his commitment to the team, praising his work ethic and desire to "best epitomize what the Bucks stand for".

(Image credits: Milwaukee Bucks Instagram)