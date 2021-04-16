Giannis Antetokounmpo Wins Hearts Again As He Gives Away Shoes To Young Fan

Giannis Antetokounmpo returned to the court after a six-game absence and the Milwaukee Bucks continued their winning ways on Thursday night. The Bucks are just three games behind Eastern Conference leaders Philadelphia 76ers and will hope to bridge the gap in the final phase of the season. Giannis' return is likely to boost their push for the title as the two-time MVP returned and won hearts.

Giannis shoes: Bucks superstar wins hearts after giving away shoes to young fan on NBA return

Giannis Antetokounmpo has made it a habit over the years to give away his shoes to young fans after the game. The two-time MVP continued the tradition on Thursday night after he gave his sneakers to a young child on the sidelines following their win over the Atlanta Hawks. In a video shared by the Milwaukee Bucks, Giannis walked up to the kid and offered him his shoes and before he posed for the camera. The Bucks superstar was praised on social media for his gesture especially considering that the kid was an Atlanta Hawks fan. NBA fans hailed the Greek Freak as a "King" and called him one of the nicest human beings in the league.

Giannis has been in fine form this season before sitting out with injury. The reigning two-time MVP absence due to knee soreness appears to have ended his hopes of claiming the MVP award for a third straight year, with Nikola Jokic meanwhile continuing to impress and Joel Embiid returning from injury. Giannis missed since matching his season-high with 47 points against the Portland Trail Blazers earlier this month, his longest stretch on the sidelines, having never missed more than two consecutive games in his NBA career. While the 25-year-old was out, the Bucks went 3-3, although they remain third in the Eastern Conference NBA standings with a 34-20 record before adding another win against the Hawks.

Giannis Antetokoumpo looked rusty following his injury, but Bucks will be pleased that the Greek Freak could put in a 25-mute shift as he works his way back to fitness. Giannis scored 15 points to go with five assists and two rebounds as Milwaukee clinched a regulation 120-109 win over the Hawks. The Bucks superstar is third in points per game this season averaging 28.8, only behind Bradley Beal and Stephen Curry. The 25-year-old averages 11. assists and 6.2 rebounds per game, and will be key if Milwaukee have to bridge the three-game deficit on the Philadelphia 76ers. Giannis' arrival is considering the upcoming Bucks schedule, with games against the Phoenix Suns and a double-header against the 76ers on the horizon.

(Image Courtesy: Bucks Twitter)