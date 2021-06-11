Giannis TROLLED for free throw violation despite Bucks win vs Nets

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been one of the main players to watch out for in the NBA Playoffs 2021. He has averaged 25.6 PPG in the playoffs while shooting 49.3% from the field. The only problem he is having in the Playoffs this season is free throws. The Bucks star averages only 51.9% from the free-throw line in the NBA Playoffs 2021. He is often criticised for his bad form while shooting free throws and today in Game 3 against the Nets he violated the 10-second rule which resulted in a turnover for the Bucks. This is the second time that the Greek Freak has been given a 10-second violation from the line. Giannis has been taking 7.4 free throws this Playoffs and often takes up the entire time on the clock before taking a free throw

Giannis was called for a 10-second violation at the free-throw line. pic.twitter.com/tTlRWxtmnI — ESPN (@espn) June 11, 2021

Nets vs Bucks series

After winning the first two games of the series, the Nets looked to be in control of the series. But after the Bucks' victory in Game 3, it looks like nothing is still certain. Game 4 is going to be played in Milwaukee, which will be a big advantage for the Bucks as a win there would be the perfect way to go into Game 5 which is going to be played at Barclays Center. With no updates on James Harden yet it is going to be interesting to see how the Nets approach Game 4 after a bad offensive outing in Game 3.

Giannis and Middleton combined for 68 of the 86 points for the Bucks on the night, amounting to 79% of the Bucks' score, which is the highest by a duo in the NBA, but they will need more support from the other players if they want to move ahead in the Playoffs. Jrue Holiday was phenomenal in the first-round series but has not looked great against the Nets. After showing a brilliant defensive display, the Bucks will be hoping for the same in the next game as a good defence is the only way, they can stop the Nets from scoring in this series.

Giannis vs Kevin Durant h2h

what can you do? pic.twitter.com/4RhhjmqqSU — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) June 8, 2021

Giannis and Kevin Durant are easily two of the biggest players in the League, and this series got even more interesting as these two superstars face off against each other. Giannis is a former MVP and is at the peak of his career, Durant on the other hand has achieved everything in the League and is already considered one of the best scorers in the League. Both these players have had some interesting duels in the regular season, including the one where Durant went for 47 points and Giannis scored 49 in a game that ended in a game that ended 117-114 in favour of the Bucks. The two superstars are involved in a controversy surrounding Jay Williams, where the former NBA player was called out by KD for comparing him to Giannis.

Where to watch Nets vs Bucks Game 4?

Game 4 will be played on Sunday, June 13 at 3:00 PM [ Monday, June 14 at 12:30 AM.] The game will be streamed on ESPN and TNT, Canadian users can watch the game on the TSN network. Star Sports will broadcast the game in India, fans can also watch the stream on the NBA app

Picture Credits: Milwaukee Bucks/Twitter