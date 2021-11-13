Golden State Warriors Vs Chicago Bulls Live Stream: How To Watch NBA In India, US, And UK?

In a huge game in the NBA, two of the in-form teams come face to face as the first-placed Golden State Warriors will take on the second-placed Chicago Bulls. The match will begin live at 8:30 AM IST on Saturday, 13 November at the Chase Centre in San Francisco. The Warriors have been in sensational form as they have only lost one game so far of the 11 they have played putting them at the top of the Western Conference with a six-match win streak. The Bulls have lost three games so far as they are on a three-match win streak and look to make it four against the Warriors.

Ahead of the match, here is a look at how to watch NBA live, and the Golden State Warriors vs Chicago Bulls live stream details for India, the US, and the UK.

Warriors vs Bulls live stream details in India

Unfortunately, for Indian fans wondering how to watch NBA live, there is no official telecast in the country. However, fans can use the Warriors vs Bulls live stream available on the NBA League Pass to watch the match. As for the live updates, fans can track the social media handles of the two teams and the NBA. The match will begin live at 8:30 AM IST on Saturday, 13 November at the Chase Centre in San Francisco.

How to watch NBA live in the UK

UK fans wondering how to watch Golden State Warriors vs Chicago Bulls Heat NBA match live can tune in to the Sky Sports Network. Match's live stream can once again be watched using the NBA League Pass. The match will begin live at 3 AM BST on Saturday, 13 November at the Chase Centre in San Francisco.

Golden State Warriors vs Chicago Bulls live stream details in the US

Fans in the United States can watch NBA live on the ESPN Network. As for the Warriors vs Bulls live stream, fans can tune in to Sling TV or FuboTV. Meanwhile, even US fans can watch the basketball action using the live stream available on the NBA League Pass. The match will begin live at 10 PM ET on Friday, November 12 at the Chase Centre in San Francisco.

Image: AP